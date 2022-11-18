ALLEGANY — The St. Elizabeth Motherhouse welcomes Jackie Moore as the new administrator of the building that houses 50 Franciscan Sisters
Moore said the Motherhouse has an air of peace, along with friendly staff and Sisters.
“The atmosphere in the Motherhouse is unlike anywhere I have been in the past,” she said.
Among the many things Moore hopes to bring to the Motherhouse, recognition is a big one.
“I have lived in the town of Allegany for many years and had no idea what this beautiful building was,” she said. “I would like people in our community to be informed of how much good these Sisters have done for our area, and other areas as well.”
As the Administrator of the Motherhouse, Moore is responsible for everything employee related. In October the Motherhouse celebrated Employee Appreciation Week.
“It was nice to see so much involvement from the employees,” she said. “It is good to insert fun into the day-to-day when possible. To show appreciation is important and I hope they truly know how much they matter here at the Motherhouse. The staff really is great.”
Moore came to the Motherhouse with previous administration experience as well as a background in social work. She is a lay administrator, someone who is outside of the congregation and not a Sister, something the Motherhouse has not welcomed in 17 years.
“However, this has not made a difference,” she said. “I have been accepted warmly by those in this building, I am grateful.”