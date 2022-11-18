SBU’s Watson honored at NCAA awards banquet

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — St. Bonaventure University faculty athletic representative Dr. Claire Watson was recently honored as the NCAA Faculty Athletics Representatives Association (FARA) Division I Newcomer of the Year.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — St. Bonaventure University faculty athletic representative Dr. Claire Watson was recently honored as the NCAA Faculty Athletics Representatives Association (FARA) Division I Newcomer of the Year.

The Newcomer of the Year is someone who has served their institution as a faculty athletic representative (FAR) for less than five years. Watson took the role of FAR at St. Bonaventure in fall 2019.

