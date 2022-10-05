Father Dan Riley

 Darrell Gronemeier

ST. BONAVENTURE — Father Dan Riley is known for his powerful prayers and reflections, drawing often from the beauty of nature and the strength of relationships.

Now, Riley, a 1964 graduate of St. Bonaventure University and founder of the Mt. Irenaeus retreat, invites others on an ancient journey, seen through the eyes of a contemporary pilgrim, in his first book, “Franciscan Lectio: Reading the World through the Living Word,” published by Paraclete Press.

