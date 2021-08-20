ST. BONAVENTURE — After nearly 18 months after St. Bonaventure University closed campus to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, the community was welcomed back Thursday to see what has been happening since March 2020.
Held primarily at the newly renovated Francis Hall, local leaders and stakeholders from across Cattaraugus County gathered with university officials for Community Day to learn about the university’s new facilities, academic programs and partnerships.
“In the recent past, St. Bonaventure in some ways has lost its connection with our local community,” said Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting university president. “Covid just made it worse this past year when we had to close our campus to visitors.”
In response to the perception of the school as an isolated place where students from other places came to study and party, Zimmer said Dr. Dennis DePerro, the late president, established the office of government and community relations to help bridge the gap between the university and the community.
“In meeting with our local CEOs group and talking regularly of the needs of our community, it has become crystal clear to me that a strong St. Bonaventure helps a strong community and a strong community helps to make a strong St. Bonaventure,” he said. “While we often feel we’re small in number and don’t have a lot of resources, if we work together to forward the community we have wonderful opportunities to keep the Enchanted Mountains toward a rich and vibrant future.”
Establishing a new School of Health Professionals and completely renovating its home in Francis Hall was one of the largest undertakings by the university in the past few years. Dr. Douglas Pisano, the school’s founding dean, said the idea first began formulating in 2017 with faculty and students beginning to occupy the space in December 2020.
“I told everyone, trustees, faculty and administration that if we’re going to build a school of health professions we’re going to build a big one or I’m going to go home, and that’s kind of what we did,” Pisano said.
Francis Hall, built in 1951 to house seminarians attending St. Bonaventure, underwent a comprehensive $17.5 million renovation project in 2020-21. The months-long project included major exterior renovations as well as the gutting of interior spaces in order to construct classrooms and labs geared specifically for health-related programs, which Community Day attendees were able to tour.
“This is 100,00 square feet of renovated space, state-of-the-art equipment. It’s nice, it’s bright. For the most part it’s cool,” Pisano said. “It is a great building, it’s been around a while and we’re excited to be here.”
The school offers four undergraduate programs and three post-grad programs will teach students how to provide a range of diagnostic, technical, therapeutic and direct patient care and support services, Pisano explained, with programs starting with a couple dozen students and growing.
“Looking to the future we’re looking at physical therapy and a couple different nursing programs and a couple of other things, so I think you’re going to see some great stuff coming out of the School of Health Professionals,” he added.
FOR THOSE returning to campus in 10 days, several COVID-19 precautions are still in place, including masks for those who are not vaccinated. However, the university’s vaccine rate is in excellent shape, according to Tom Missel, Chief Communications Officer.
As of the beginning of August, only about 75 students expected to attend in the fall have not been vaccinated.
“We’re at about 93 percent vaccination rate, which is important,” he said. “The unvaccinated who have received exemptions would have to maintain social distancing and masking inside buildings, they’ll have to do daily health screenings and periodic surveillance testing.”
Meanwhile, faculty could use their discretion on a class by class basis to require all students to wear a mask whether they’re vaccinated or not, Missel said. For anyone who goes off campus, the university will suggest using a mask or following the protocols in place wherever students or faculty visit.
“We’re hoping for as normal a semester as possible, but we understand that this could change tomorrow,” he said. “For basketball season it’s too early to tell, but the plan is to have it as close to full as possible in the Reilly Center.”
Including the incoming freshmen, the four latest classes have been the largest the university has seen in over a dozen years, Missel said, with the class of 2025 just shy of 500 students. He said orientations had nearly 100% attendance and all signs point to almost every student who said they’d return to being in class Aug. 30.
At this point the biggest unknown is how the variant may impact operations going forward, Missel said, but the vaccination rate is encouraging going into fall.
“I think they’re desperate, especially the ones who had to go through last year, to come back to someplace more normal,” he said.
A likely factor in the high numbers has been many of the upgrades and renovations done around campus, most notably the new health professionals school. Missel said the pandemic impacted a lot of colleges and universities, but St. Bonaventure is hoping the new offerings from the university will help keep enrollment steady.
“I think we’ll know more in a couple years,” he said. “As long as we keep trending in the right direction and get these grad programs here, it’ll be huge for us.”