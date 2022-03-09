St. Bonaventure welcomes Gingerich as new president

ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. Jeff Gingerich has come a long way to reach his new university, both personally and physically.
Hailing from an Iowa farm, Gingerich spent six years as a voluntary service worker in New Orleans prior to his call to higher education. After working at a university in northwestern Ohio, then another in Philadelphia for nearly two decades and, most recently, at a Pennsylvania university less than four hours away by car, life has slowly been leading him closer to St. Bonaventure University.
Gingerich was officially introduced to his new home Wednesday as he spoke before officials, faculty, students and alumni in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts for the first time since being named the university’s 22nd president.
“In so many ways, all the different paths of my life have led me and Betsy (his wife) here to this great university in Western New York,” he told the audience. “My greatest sense of excitement comes from the incredible alignment of values that exist between this great Franciscan tradition and my own goals and values, for what I believe in higher education and what higher education should be all about.”
Gingerich, a provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Scranton, a Jesuit institution, spoke fondly of the St. Bonaventure community he’s already come to know and the reasons that brought him to be the university’s next president.
“From my first Zoom interview, I felt an immediate connection with St. Bonaventure — an extreme amount of sense of caring that they were taking in the search process,” he said.
He said he called his wife after and told her, “There’s something special going on here, and I think I want to be a part of it.”
Gingerich commended both acting president Dr. Joseph Zimmer and the late Dr. Dennis DePerro, the university’s president who died of complications due to COVID-19 a year ago March 1, for the university’s growth and success over the past five years, especially the past two years amid the pandemic. He also thanked the university’s faculty, staff and administration for their support of Zimmer and DePerro.
“We certainly have challenges ahead of us,” he said. “The state of higher education is tenuous and it’s not an easy road, and yet the value of a St. Bonaventure education could never be more important than it is today.”
Zimmer said he has great confidence in Gingerich’s ability to lead the university to even more greatness in the coming years. He said they will be happy to hand him the reins of an institution and its people that are strong, confident, willing and able to take on future challenges.
“Best wishes to you and your family as you make the transition to ‘the greatest place on earth,’” Zimmer said, choking back tears while quoting DePerro. “And welcome home to St. Bonaventure University.”
Moving forward, Gingerich said he wants to continue working toward a more attentive and diverse, equitable and inclusive university for the students and the community as a whole. He said he’s excited to work with all departments to grow programming, opportunities and connections — whether through athletics, the arts, alumni or the greater Olean and Allegany communities.
“Despite all the challenges that we face, I’m hoping we’ll have a lot of fun doing great things,” he added. “We should all find joy in what we do. I’m looking forward to a lot of joy at St. Bonaventure, and the best way that I’ve found to do this is to focus on the students.”
John Sheehan, chair of the Board of Trustees, explained the search committee’s hiring process, which he said included interviewing nearly 20 semifinalists. He said the committee’s final deliberations didn’t take long and choosing Gingerich was unanimous.
“After two days of intensive interviews, it became clear to us that Scranton’s loss is St. Bonaventure’s gain,” he said.
When applying for the position, Gingerich said what stood out about St. Bonaventure is its growing popularity across academia, both its athletics and educational values. He said he likes the size — large enough for plenty of accomplishments and resources but small enough to still have a close-knit community.
He said the link between campus and the greater community is crucial as well.
“One thing I want to do is just be involved, whether that’s serving on boards or volunteering at different places in the community,” he said. “Part of my role will be connecting with mayors, legislators and others to think about not only how we work together but how we really begin to revive this area. The better Olean and Allegany do, the better St. Bonaventure does, and vice-versa.”
But perhaps most importantly, is Dr. Gingerich a Bonnies basketball fan?
“I’ll be watching with all of you this weekend as we watch our guys move toward another championship at the A10 tournament,” he said. “That’s gonna happen, right?
“I think they can take any of those teams, but it’s not going to be easy,” he added. “It’s all got to come together and it’s all got to jell. I think they can do it.”
Prior to his role as provost at Scranton, Gingerich, a native of Parnell, Iowa, spent more than 18 years at Cabrini University in suburban Philadelphia, teaching in the Department of Sociology and Criminology (2005-18) and serving as provost and VP for academic affairs (2014-18). He has served as acting president at Scranton and Cabrini, which is also a Catholic institution.
Gingerich and his wife are the parents of five children. Betsy Gingerich has 30 years of experience herself in higher education, including many years at Alvernia University, a Franciscan institution in Reading, Pa., and Cabrini.