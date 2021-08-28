ST. BONAVENTURE — Overcast skies and a light drizzle in the afternoon Friday welcomed hundreds of incoming freshmen to St. Bonaventure University, but the day felt much brighter than move-in day a year ago.
While positive COVID-19 case numbers are rising in the region, the maskless faces of university students and their parents could be seen smiling as teams of student mentors and volunteers helped families unload vehicles parked along the sidewalks outside the dormitories.
With a more than 90% vaccination rate for students and faculty alike, Tom Missel, chief communications officer at St. Bonaventure, said the university is hoping to have as normal a semester as possible this fall after 18 months of masks, social distancing and isolation.
“A lot of our RAs and student ambassadors are out helping move people in, so that’s been a huge help,” he said Friday. “Today is just freshmen, and then our transfers and the returning students are coming back tomorrow or Sunday.”
As students arrived, they were welcomed with conversations with peer coaches, rugby players, U.S. Army ROTC representatives and campus safety. Graduate assistant Rylee Stantz said there were about 20 people in the orientation team, 36 peer coaches and dozens of residence life team members on campus for the welcome weekend.
“It’s been a good day so far, and lots of fun things to come later today and tomorrow, so we’re excited about that,” she said. “It’s definitely a team effort to get all the freshmen in.”
Sophomore Megan Hartsell, an orientation leader, said the day was running smoothly and much differently from her move-in day in 2020.
“Everything was so scheduled to a T. My parents dropped me off and they were out and it was just me for the rest of the day,” she recalled. “This year, there are a ton of families still hanging around, and it’s so nice to see everybody without masks on and see people’s faces.”
Hartsell said she got to know a lot of the freshmen and their families during the orientation days over the summer. Now, without having to wear masks, they’re able to recognize each other and catch up.
“It’s a very friendly community atmosphere, something we like to pride ourselves on at Bona’s,” she added. “It’s just such a fun and happy day.”
Exact enrollment numbers won’t be finalized until the end of September, but Missel said there are just shy of 500 incoming freshmen, making it the fourth straight class to nearly hit or surpass that number.
“We only lost about five kids to the vaccine mandate, and the reality is I’m sure we kept far many more onboard because of the mandate,” he said. “We’ve actually had a lot of parents calling and thanking us for the mandate.”
After freshmen having to move themselves in last year, Stantz said it was nice to see everyone helping the families as they were welcomed to campus.
“It’s great that we can go back to somewhat normal and have all these people here with very little worries,” she added. “It’s really exciting.”
Missel noted that classes are set to start Monday. Prior to the pandemic, freshmen would move in Thursdays, transfers on Friday and returning students Saturday, but last year the university decided to tighten up the weekend to three days.
Friday night’s activities included the annual candlelight ceremony for students and parents on the steps of Plassmann Hall, followed by a block party. Stantz said the weekend’s activities also include special speakers, a hypnotist and a trivia game show.
Students will attend workshops and programs Sunday to learn more about student life on campus. Orientation for transfer students will also be held Sunday. The day will end with Opening Mass at 5 p.m. in the William C. Foster ‘62 Memorial Courtyard at Doyle Hall.
“At the moment it looks about as normal as possible,” Missel said. “But who knows what things may look like two weeks from now.”
The welcome days looking more normal this year are especially important for new students, Missel said, after enduring the 18 months of hybrid classes and mask requirements.
“Coming to a place that, at the moment looks, like we can have a very normal experience is a God-send for people,” he added. “We’re encouraged that our vaccination rate is so much higher than the county that, hopefully, we’ll have some level of herd immunity to keep our case levels down.”
By having more normal welcoming days compared to hers in 2020, Hartsell said she thinks the incoming freshmen will be much more prepared for the start of classes, have an easier time making friends and a better chance to immerse themselves in the university community.
“We have a bunch of fun activities planned for them all weekend, so it’ll be a great opportunity for them to get out of their rooms, go do some fun stuff, learn more about Bona’s and really get off on the right foot when classes start Monday,” she said.