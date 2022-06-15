ST. BONAVENTURE — Demonstrating their devotion one dollar at a time, the St. Bonaventure University community came together throughout the past fiscal year to raise $3 million for The Bonaventure Fund, making the 2022 fiscal year the most successful in unrestricted annual giving in the university’s history.
More than 6,500 donors contributed gifts overall to the university between June 1, 2021, and May 31.
“Our alumni, parents, faculty, staff and friends are committed like never before to the future of this exceptional institution,” said Bob Van Wicklin, vice president for advancement. “They are passionate about the school and believe strongly in the Bonaventure promise.”
Gifts to The Bonaventure Fund provide financial aid and enhance the academic environment, Van Wicklin noted. He added that the university enjoys one of the highest levels of alumni fundraising participation of colleges and universities in Western New York, with 18.6% of alumni contributing to the university annually.
“We are extremely grateful to our generous donors,” Van Wicklin said. “Every gift equals opportunity for our students. From the scholarship aid that allows an incoming freshman to attend St. Bonaventure to the enhanced programs that give graduating seniors a competitive edge, the generosity of our donors makes all the difference.”
During the 2021-22 fiscal year (unaudited results), St. Bonaventure also:
- Raised $14.25 million overall for the university.
- Enjoyed the support of 1,920 Devereux and Young Grotto Society members who invested more than $13.9 million in the university.
- Celebrated another successful Franciscan Faceoff and Giving Day, a 24-hour fundraising event that generated 1,400 gifts worth nearly $370,000.
- Received nine estate gifts totaling just over $1.3 million.
- Welcomed 254 new donors who gave to The Bonaventure Fund.
- Hosted 1,500 alumni during two Reunion Weekends.
- Awarded more than $1.9 million through endowed and annually funded scholarships to 526 students.