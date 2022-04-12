ST. BONAVENTURE — High school girls from 16 school systems in the region will celebrate the accomplishments of female athletes during this year’s Girls & Women in Sports Day on April 21 at St. Bonaventure University.
Students will arrive at the Reilly Center on campus starting at 9 a.m. for events that continue through 2 p.m. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Reilly Center with a welcome from campus representatives and a keynote address by Anna Stolzenburg, director of Social Media Strategy and Content at Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Stolzenburg leads an eight-person team executing all social media for the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and various other entities within the Pegula portfolio.
Immediately following her address, Stolzenburg and Marcy Higgs, a St. Bonaventure sport nutritionist, will host a question-and-answer session in the Athletics Hall of Fame at 10 a.m.
Throughout the day, participants will choose to attend three sports and health clinics from a dozen being offered, including those on softball, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, tennis, swimming, cross country/track, volleyball and yoga. St. Bonaventure coaches and student-athletes conduct the clinics. This year’s theme is “Lead Her Forward.”
Students from Allegany-Limestone, Austin, Bath, Belfast, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Franklinville, Fillmore, Genesee Valley, Olean, Pioneer, Salamanca, Scio, Southwestern, Wellsville and West Valley school districts and BOCES will be attending the day, which marks the 33rd year St. Bonaventure has hosted the event.
Stolzenburg is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Syracuse University in broadcast & digital journalism and political science and is a recipient of the 2020 Buffalo Business First 30 Under 30 Honoree Award. Beyond her career successes in social and digital media in a career that began at the Buffalo Bills, Stolzenburg has also worked for NFL Public Relations at six Super Bowls.
In addition to her credentials in writing, research, and media, Stolzenburg is a passionate Buffalonian and is actively involved in the community as a board member for the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, and the Buffalo Bills Foundation.