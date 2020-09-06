ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University summarily suspended 28 students Sunday for violating the university's Community Compact that obligates students to abide by COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Students had to sign the compact upon arrival to the university last month, university officials said.
A large party was held Saturday night at the Garden Apartments on campus, violating the visitor restriction and social distancing policies the university spelled out in its fall semester reopening plan.
"I was hoping we could avoid the missteps other colleges have made," said Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, university president.
Hundreds of college students across New York state have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened for the fall semester. SUNY Oneonta switched to remote learning for the fall semester in the wake of hundreds of students testing positive for coronavirus; as of Sunday, 597 students have tested positive, with 143 students who tested positive currently isolating on campus.
"I want to be clear that I still believe the vast majority of our students have been doing and continue to do what's necessary to give us the best chance to stay in session until Thanksgiving," DePerro said. "That's why this is so upsetting. These students prioritized their own self interests over the collective interests of their classmates and the campus community."
The students were ordered to turn in their keys and ID cards and leave campus by 7 p.m. Sunday. Students will remain enrolled in their courses but cannot attend class in person until the judicial and appeal processes are concluded.
During an interim (summary) suspension, a student is denied access to all campus facilities — including but not limited to academic buildings, residence halls, library, dining facilities, and sporting events — and any university-sponsored functions. Judicial hearings will be conducted this week.
The university may impose interim sanctions up to and including a summary suspension upon notification of alleged violations where the interim sanctions are advisable to protect and maintain the safety of the university community.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Sunday the launch of a SUNY system-wide COVID-19 case tracker dashboard.
The centralized dashboard will provide real time, up-to-date information on COVID-19 cases, testing, and quarantine and isolation space availability across SUNY's 64 colleges and universities to more efficiently monitor, respond to and contain the virus.
The data will be reported by campuses every 24 hours and added to the dashboard daily. The tracker is developing and will be augmented as new categories of data become available.
"New York State is taking immediate action to address the spread of COVID at SUNY colleges and universities and this new dashboard will help students, parents and faculty stay informed with the latest data," Cuomo said. "I urge our SUNY community to stay vigilant as the virus continues to be a national and global crisis — wear masks, socially distance and be smart."
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras said: "As coronavirus cases spring up on our college campuses, we are reviewing real-time case data around the clock. This data is crucial to helping SUNY make quick, smart decisions that contain COVID-19 and protect our campus communities. With the launching of this new COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard, everyone can now access that same data. Controlling this virus is a team effort."