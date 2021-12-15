ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Board of Trustees is continuing its search for the university’s next permanent president into the new year.
“The trustees and campus constituent groups recently spent time with strong candidates for the next president,” said John Sheehan, chair of the Board of Trustees. “The trustees have subsequently taken feedback from all stakeholder groups, along with trustee interviews and deliberations, and then spent additional time this past week working to thoroughly vet the candidates.
“Coming out of the last week’s processes, the Board of Trustees determined it will continue due diligence of additional candidates to identify the right next president for St. Bonaventure,” Sheehan added.
Dr. Joseph Zimmer will continue in his role as acting president, Sheehan said.
“Dr. Zimmer, in collaboration with his Senior Executive Management Team, has done an excellent job keeping the university pointed in the right direction since the passing of Dr. (Dennis) DePerro in March,” Sheehan said. “The board has full confidence in Joe and his team as we continue the search for the 22nd president of St. Bonaventure.”