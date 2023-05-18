ST. BONAVENTURE — The School of Education at St. Bonaventure University has received accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), an internationally recognized accrediting body that works to ensure excellence in education preparation programs.
“You are among a select group of providers recognized for excellence in preparing our next generation of teachers,” notes CAEP in its congratulatory message. “It is the ultimate stamp of approval, from your peers, that your institution is meeting institutional and professional standards in preparing teachers … that your education preparation program is hitting the mark.”
Approval of the school’s bid for accreditation marks the end of a seven-year process.
“Work on this accreditation began in 2016 and required the school to come together to meet a new set of standards. Faculty, staff, students, alumni, and our school partners all contributed to this achievement,” said Dr. René Hauser, dean of the School of Education. “Accreditation by CAEP means that our educator preparation programs meet a highly rigorous set of standards, that our graduates are well prepared for today’s classrooms, and that they are successful in the profession.”
Accreditation serves the dual function of assuring quality and promoting improvement. Educator preparation providers seeking accreditation must provide solid evidence that their graduates are competent and caring educators, and that faculty and staff are creating a culture that ensures the offering of quality professional programs.
“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Dr. Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”
Accreditation work is never truly finished, Hauser said, noting CAEP accreditation is effective through spring of 2030 and a site visit to determine continuance of accreditation will take place in fall of 2029.
“CAEP accredits our educator preparation programs. Our counselor education programs are accredited by The Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) and are currently finalizing their self-study,” she said.
St. Bonaventure’s School of Education had been accredited by the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education. NCATE consolidated with the Teacher Education Accreditation Council to form CAEP, necessitating a new accreditation process.
The School of Education at St. Bonaventure offers bachelor’s degree programs in adolescence education, educational studies, childhood education, physical education and sport studies. It offers fully online master’s degree programs in B-12 literacy, educational leadership, adolescence education, inclusive special education, clinical mental health counseling, and school counseling.
Four advanced certificate programs are also available: school building leader, school district leader, childhood B-6 literacy extension, and adolescent 5-12 literacy extension.
For more information, visit the School of Education website at www.sbu.edu/education]www.sbu.edu/education.