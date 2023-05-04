ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s annual Move Out Sale will be held June 13-15 in the Richter Center on campus.
The sale will be open to the public from 6:30-8 p.m. June 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14 and 9 to 11 a.m. June 15. The sale is being held a little later this year to avoid conflicting with other scheduled activities on the SBU campus.
The Franciscan Center for Social Concern sponsors the sale each year as a way to give attention to usable household items that often get put into dumpsters. The items that are sold each year are donated by students as they move out of residence halls and apartments each spring.
“Reducing the amount of municipal solid waste going into landfills is a win for everyone,” said Alice Miller Nation, director of the FCSC. “Folks who shop at the annual Move Out Sale get great items at a fraction of the cost of new and St. Bonaventure University is able to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills.
“As we consider our Franciscan value of care for creation, the Move Out Sale brings attention to the responsibility we all have to be in right relationship with one another as well as right relationship with our home, the Earth and land on which we live.”
Student volunteers will collect, organize and sell donated goods. The Move Out Sale is coordinated by the FCSC with the primary goal of raising funds for its various service and outreach programs, such as Bona Buddies, the Warming House, Silver Wolves, SBU@SPCA, the SBU Food Pantry and many others.
The Richter recreation center is located on the south end of campus near the Reilly Center.