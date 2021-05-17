ALLEGANY — Graduating seniors who served as cadets in the U.S. Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at St. Bonaventure University were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on Saturday.
The commissioning ceremony, held at the Allegany American Legion, was followed by the Silver Dollar Salute, a traditional event in which each newly commissioned officer hands a silver dollar to the first soldier who salutes him. Cadets choose someone who was instrumental in their upbringing, education or training for this honor.
The cadets are part of Team Seneca of the Southwestern New York ROTC Battalion, which comprises cadets from St. Bonaventure, Alfred State College, Alfred University, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Houghton College and Jamestown Community College.
ROTC graduates from the area are:
• Shane Pancio, a finance major from Olean, enrolled on a 2½-year scholarship in spring of 2019. He served as a battalion tactics instructor. The son of Steve and Michele Pancio, he commissioned into the New York Army Reserve as a field artillery officer.
• Quinn O’Rourke, a criminology major from Ellicottville, enrolled in ROTC on a 2½-year scholarship in spring of 2019. He served as the head battalion tactics instructor. The son of Thérése and Kevin O’Rourke, he commissioned as an active-duty air defense officer.
O’Rourke received this year’s Battalion Commander’s Award.
• Eoin Hart, a finance major from Wellsville, enrolled on a 2½-year campus-based scholarship in spring of 2019. He served as a battalion tactics instructor. The son of Joe and Christy Hart, he commissioned as an active-duty armor officer.
• Lauren Luther, a health science biomedical major from Bradford, Pa., enrolled on a three-year AD scholarship in fall of 2018. She served as the command sergeant major of the battalion. Luther, the daughter of Richard and Kristen Luther, commissioned into the Pennsylvania Army Reserve as a Medical Services Corps officer.
She was the recipient of this year’s Daughters of the American Revolution Award.
• Treyton Alsworth, a political science major at Alfred University, enrolled in ROTC on a Minuteman Scholarship. The son of Shad and Maggie Alsworth of Wellsville, he will commission into the Army National Guard as an infantry officer.
Other graduates are Olivia Kathleen Boyd of Carlisle, Pa.; Jordan Bozier of New Rochelle; John Duffy of Syracuse; Stuart Lodge Harper Jr. of Elma; Shane O’Sullivan of Melrose, Massachusetts; Zachary Stryffeler of Franklin, Pa.; Hunter DeJonge of Clifton Springs; John Flagler of Levittown; Jonathan Morales of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Carlos Santos-Rosario, a native of Manati, Puerto Rico; and Titus Snavely of Rocky River, Ohio.