ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University has been awarded a $10,000 Anna C. Manley Charitable Trust grant to support the creation of a Technology and Research Collaboration Center on campus.

The university received news of the grant from Ron Sutton, senior vice president at Key Bank. Sutton oversees the F.T. and Anna C. Manley Trust, which awarded the $10,000 grant.

 

