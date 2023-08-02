OLEAN — St. Bonaventure University President Jeff Gingerich outlined plans for the university’s future at a meeting of the Cattaraugus County Board of Health on Wednesday.
The university has a fundraising goal of $125 million by 2027 and is well on its way by having raised $97 million of that goal, Gingerich said. More than $20 million has been raised this year.
The university plans to focus on its School of Health Professionals, the School of Communications, Reilly Center, Undergraduate Experience including dormitory renovations and the Franciscan Mission. There are plans to expand the Jandoli School of Journalism and renovate the Chapel.
More fundraising is needed before Reilly Center renovations can be undertaken and a new practice facility for basketball is being considered. With sports being a big part of university life, more money will need to be raised before a new practice facility is constricted, however, Gingerich said.
“We need a new weight room, too,” he added.
Another addition to the sports program would be an air-supported facility with a turf field, he said. Also, there is no central hub for a student center. That’s also in the future mix, but will take resources.
St. Bonaventure has expanded undergraduate enrollment even as the number of high school graduates in the state continue to drop, Gingerich said.
Enrollment in 2022 was 2,624, including a freshman class of 571 and 756 graduate students. The 2023 fall enrollment includes an estimated 593 freshmen. Eight years ago, enrollment was 2,011, with 390 freshmen and 324 graduate students.
“It’s a challenge,” Gingerich said. “It’s a competitive landscape. Things are going well for us now. Enrollment is the key.”
The university needs to expand its graduate program offerings as well because the university can’t sustain itself on undergraduate programs alone.
The university has maintained its affordability due to scholarships that can offer tuition discounts up to 69%. It must also consider student interests and work needs, Gingerich said.
The university, looking for the next health professions school, is considering starting an engineering school. “We need to think about it,” Gingerich said.
St. Bonaventure is showcasing itself as a modern university with a focus on enrollment and keeping the tile roofs, the president said.
During his report to the Board of Health, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said the local health department remains vigilant in its program of inspecting cooling towers in the county due to their link to legionella or Legionaire’s Disease.
There are 20 regulated cooling towers in the county, eight of which have been decommissioned. Regular maintenance and testing is required for the cooling towers, which can harbor the legionella bacteria.
Ironically, patient services director Lynne Moore, said the county just recorded a case of Legionaire’s Disease. The bacteria is believed to have developed in a flooded basement, she said. The man has recovered.
Watkins said younger and healthier people are less likely to be infected by legionella, which can mimic the symptoms of pneumonia.