ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure University Polar Plunge Crew team braved the elements Saturday to rally the forces for another year to plunge into Lake Erie for Special Olympics New York.
Kristin Reynolds, now a graduate student pursuing an MBA in professional accountancy, gathered the university Polar Crew of four for her fifth year as the team captain. Reynolds was joined by Charlie Randall, a first-year plunger and a senior pursuing a major in marketing and a minor in history. It was Luke Gobel’s second time jumping into Lake Erie during the winter season. He graduated from St. Bonaventure in 2020 with his bachelor’s degree in political science. The fourth member of the team was Mark Vaccaro, who graduated last May with his MBA in professional accountancy. It was his third time to brave the chill.
This year’s Polar Plunge was held at Woodlawn Beach State Park in Buffalo.
Between the Polar Plunge and the SBU Polar Spray in September, the SBU Polar Crew raised $2,135 and will be able to sponsor three local athletes for an entire year. St. Bonaventure came in second for the most Polar funds raised for Special Olympics by colleges and universities in Western New York.