ALLEGANY — Administrators at St. Bonaventure University gave an update Monday on students and staff who have tested positive with COVID-19 since the beginning of the semester and ongoing plans for the remainder of the year.
Tom Missel, chief communications officer at St. Bonaventure, said the university has had COVID cases throughout the semester, with 36 in total since Aug. 1 among students and employees.
“We’ve had a slight uptick the last 10 days, reflective of the spike in the county,” Missel said. “They are posted to our daily tracker, which we are obligated to report to the state each day.”
Missel added, “As long as they are asymptomatic, students being identified through contact tracing as close contacts to positive cases are now being sent home to complete their 14-day quarantine since there are fewer than 14 days left in our in-portion session of the semester, which ends Nov. 24.”
Dr. Dennis DePerro, St. Bonaventure’s president, explained why the policy was amended.
“The decision was made in the best interest of students,” DePerro said. “The potential for the university and the county to have to tend to the needs of dozens of students in quarantine over break would not have been prudent when they will be able to receive better care in quarantine at home.”
Missel further noted that students will finish the semester online, or all remote classes, at home the last 10 days of classes starting after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30.
“We announced that in August,” Missel commented. “Most (New York state) schools are doing this.
“In total, about 85 to 90% of our classes have been held in classroom settings this fall, with the ability to Zoom in students in isolation or quarantine,” he stated. “The remainder of classes were totally online to accommodate health-compromised or older faculty.”
Missel also commented on a report that the university’s lacrosse team would be going home a week early.
“Our policy is driven by (HIPAA laws), we don’t release specifics about any students impacted by Covid-19,” he explained. “Any student that’s been asked to leave campus to quarantine was a result of the new policy. If students were asked to return home to quarantine, they were deemed to be close contacts with a positive case, but were asymptomatic themselves.”