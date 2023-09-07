ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. Guy Imhoff has been named interim dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at St. Bonaventure University.
A French professor at St. Bonaventure since 2003, Imhoff has been the associate dean of Arts & Sciences since April.
“Dr. Imhoff’s experience and background make him ideally suited to lead as interim dean of Arts & Sciences, and I know he’ll hit the ground running this year,” said Dr. David Hilmey, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “I have worked closely with Guy for years, and his respect for faculty and his love of St. Bonaventure, especially the Bona students, makes me excited to see him take on this role.”
Imhoff has been a fully engaged member of the faculty since coming to Bonaventure 20 years ago. He has served on or chaired numerous faculty and campus committees, and advised, mentored or chaperoned countless students and student groups.
Imhoff was chair of the Department of Modern Languages from 2009 to 2015, and interim dean of Clare College from 2014 to 2018, playing a significant role in reshaping the core curriculum for Bonaventure students.
He has also won a Father Joe Doino Award (2013) and a faculty Professional Excellence Award (2018) for university service.
“Although the call is for an interim position, I don’t intend to simply keep the status quo,” Imhoff said. “I will make sure that my colleagues know that I am here to help them work on their respective goals. And my relationship with our student body has been a very positive one. I know that I will be able to oversee and address their concerns.”
Imhoff, who holds a Ph.D. in French literature from the University of Kansas, previously taught at Baker University, Whitman College, University of Georgia, Hampden-Sydney College and Baldwin Wallace College. He was also a teaching assistant at Kansas, Purdue University and Brigham Young University.