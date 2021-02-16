ST. BONAVENTURE — Del Rey Honeycutt is the new director of counseling services at St. Bonaventure University, where she has taught in the university’s counselor education master’s degree program since 2018.
Before coming to St. Bonaventure, Honeycutt was the director of the Wellness Center at Alfred University for four years, and the assistant director of the Office of Counseling Services at Christopher Newport University in Virginia from 2012-16.
Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Honeycutt has been in the counseling field since 2002.
“I discovered along the way that my passion was working with college students to help them attain their goals, as well as navigate the experiences, transitions, and developmental stages faced during their college career,” she said.
Honeycutt completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Arizona and returned later to study nursing for a year. She holds a master’s degree in the accredited community counseling program at the University of Phoenix.
Honeycutt is also a Ph.D. candidate in health psychology, which informs her practice and views related to the importance of treating the whole person and, more broadly, the value of public health, wellness education, and health promotion.
“We look forward to strengthening and expanding our counseling services under Del Rey’s leadership,” said Katie O’Brien, vice president for Student Affairs.
Honeycutt replaces Chris Anderson, who had been director of counseling for more than four years. Anderson left the university at the end of 2020 to focus on his private practice.
“Chris was a tremendous asset to our team in Student Affairs, especially during this challenging last year,” O’Brien said. “We wish Chris nothing but the best as he pursues his passion to help others.”