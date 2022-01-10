OLEAN — Area colleges will require students to receive COVID-19 booster shots this semester.
St. Bonaventure University announced Friday that returning students who are eligible for booster doses of vaccine will have to get them by Feb. 1.
Students who received medical and religious vaccine exemptions in the fall will not need to get a booster dose.
“With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, we realize many students may have had COVID over the break,” St. Bonaventure’s acting president, Dr. Joseph Zimmer, wrote in an open letter to students. “For those who did, we hope you’ve fully recovered and are doing well. Students who have had COVID still must receive the booster. You are eligible to receive a booster as soon as you’ve completed your isolation and are free of symptoms.
“Students who don’t receive their booster by Feb. 1 — or within 30 days of the date they become eligible to receive one — will be subject to disciplinary actions,” said Zimmer.
Eligibility is six months after a second dose of Moderna, five months after a second dose of Pfizer, or two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials reported. Students who are not eligible by Feb. 1 will have 30 days after becoming eligible to get a booster. Those who will be eligible are encouraged to get their booster shots before returning to campus before classes resume Jan. 18.
“The university is working with Cattaraugus County to host a booster clinic on campus before Feb. 1,” Zimmer said. “Studies have shown that the booster drastically improves your chances of not contracting COVID, or experiencing much milder symptoms if you do.”
COVID tests are not required prior to return to campus, but those who are feeling symptoms before returning are encouraged to test and stay home if positive.
Masks are required inside all campus facilities except residence halls, when eating in dining facilities, at basketball games and for employees alone in their offices.
At Jamestown Community College, officials announced Monday that booster shots will also be required.
The college, with a campus in Olean, will be in compliance with the State University of New York Spring 2022 COVID-19 Student Guidance policy, which requires all SUNY students with an on-campus presence required to receive a booster. Students who have already passed their booster eligibility date and had not received a booster by Dec. 31 will have 30 days from that date to get one or be administratively withdrawn from classes.
All students must also submit a current COVID-19 test before returning to campus.
Online-only students are exempt. Medical and religious exemptions are being accepted, but students, faculty and staff with exemptions will be subject to pool testing.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the College has received comments from community members who have said they feel the safest place to be in the region is on a JCC Campus,” said President Daniel DeMarte. “We’re proud of how our people have rallied to meet these needs, with the collective understanding that we are doing all we can to protect our communities.”
The last positive case at JCC was reported Nov. 21, officials reported.