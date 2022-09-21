OLEAN — St. Bonaventure University invites community members to “Fall in Love with Science” through an engaging series of programs this Sunday at the Lincoln Park pavilion.
The interactive program runs from 1-3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Many of the activities will be particularly interesting to students in K-12. The event features a dozen different activities, including:
- DNA and Enzyme in Action, presented by the SBU student chapter of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
- 3D Printed Prosthetics and Occupational Rehab, presented by Dr. Heather Macroy-Coppola, an occupational therapist at Rehab Today, and representatives from SBU’s Occupational Therapy program.
- What do Fats, Bugs and Water Chemicals Have in Common? presented by the Cattaraugus County Department of Health and SBU’s Active Minds Club.
- Guesstimation Games, presented by SBU’s Department of Mathematics.
- Brain Hats and Memory Tests, presented by SBU’s Psychology Club.
- STEM Education Activities, presented by SBU’s School of Education.
The event is sponsored by the Southern Tier Satellite Center of WNY STEM at St. Bonaventure University. There will be raffle prizes for visitors.