ALLEGANY — A St. Bonaventure University administrator reported this week that there will be “some slight tweaks” with this spring semester’s reopening plans that will see classes begin Monday.
In an email to the Times Herald, Tom Missel, chief communications officer at St. Bonaventure, said the “biggest changes announced (earlier this month) were that antigen diagnostic testing, which is offered in a rapid result form, is now an option for return-to-campus requirements, and the 14-day quarantine for those who do not choose the test-out option has been reduced to 10 days, per guidance from state health officials.
“We still intend to begin classes Monday, Jan. 25,” Missel added. “In the fall, we moved the start date back from Jan. 19 to the 25.”
Missel noted that 25 students in the university’s new physician assistant graduate program arrived on Jan. 11 as their program requires them to start earlier to get all their coursework in. “Other students from non-bordering states and level 2 and 3 CDC countries came in (Tuesday) to begin their three-day quarantine” if they chose the test-out option offered by the university.
Missel said there are other updates at the university for students this semester.
“We are changing our surveillance testing during the semester to pool testing instead of random testing” for Covid, Missel said. “This will allow us to test more students at a given time, which will allow us to get a better handle more quickly on Covid’s impact on the student population.”
The university plans to implement other measures, he added.
“We are also taking over contact tracing of our campus community to help alleviate some of the burden from the county,” Missel explained. “We have assembled a team of 20 volunteers to trace for us, which should help us to pinpoint close contacts more quickly and efficiently. They have all been certified through the Johns Hopkins tracing course and (HIPAA) training course.”