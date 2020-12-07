OLEAN — An Olean City Fire Department investigator determined that a blaze that heavily damaged a Spruce Street apartment house on Saturday was caused by an electrical malfunction.
Fire investigator Bryan J. Swift determined the fire started in the basement and was accidental, Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported Monday.
City firefighters responded at 11:18 a.m. Saturday to extinguish a fire that did extensive damage to the structure at 1119 Spruce St.
Richardson said multiple hose lines were deployed and most of the fire was knocked down by 11:26 a.m. There were no injuries.