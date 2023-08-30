HINSDALE — Mike Tomes is closing Sprint Speedway on Route 16 in Hinsdale after 24 years.
On Tuesday, the smell of gasoline engines and tire rubber filled the air near the speedway.
The business Tomes built will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. today and Thursday.
Tomes, who will be 64 later this year, enjoys the smiles the small gasoline-powered sprint cars and the family-oriented cars provide to visitors. The sprint cars weigh 720 pounds and the family cars weigh 225 pounds.
He’s ready for some more free time. Besides Spring Speedway, which includes a professional batting cage, Tomes’ full-time job is at Rick Bokman Inc., where he does body work. He said he and his longtime friend Tracy hope to ride his motorcycle more often and go camping more often.
Tomes is looking to sell the business and property to someone who wants to keep the speedway running.
Besides the occasional visitor looking to speed around the oval-shaped asphalt track, there is regular league play involving a group of friends.
Tomes greets the six or seven members of the league who are fully aware Sprint Speedway will be closing on Thursday. The thrill, according to Blaze Harrison of Allegany, are the “bragging rights” of winning heats, which can change week to week. “Normally,” he said, “everyone drives respectively.”
Before the 20- and 30-somethings started their last night of league racing, Remington Stoltz, 5, of Bradford, enjoyed a ride in a family racer with her aunt Ashley Stoltz. Both were grinning from ear-to-ear after the race.
“I want to keep this going,” Tomes said after the league members started their first race. They generally race for 100 laps, three 20-lap heats and a 40-lap heat. They draw balls for the cars they will drive during each heat. The one with the best car usually starts at the rear of the pack, said Jake Wilber of Hinsdale.
Tomes notes that some of the league racers also race cars at local tracks.
He also spoke fondly of racing around the track in the sprint cars against his late father, Joe Tomes, who died about 20 years ago.
Tomes still gets behind the wheel of the sprints from time to time. “I used to be pretty good,” he said on Tuesday. Lately though, the league sprint racers who have more experience, have bested him.
“There’s one man who has been coming since I opened,” Tomes said.
The raceway catered to birthday parties, graduation parties, family reunions and other events. “One woman who brought her son to ride as a youth said he’s now bringing his child.”
It’s the children that Tomes enjoys watching the most. “The kids out for their first ride are all smiles,” he said. “People come from all over the country. To ride by themselves, a child must be able to reach the 54-inch red mark near the gate. “That’s what I’ll miss the most,” he said.
“I sure hope someone buys it who wants to continue the tradition,” Tomes said.
He said after seeing similar business in Buffalo, he decided he wanted to build one here.
There was a sign in pink chalk on the blacktop by the picnic tables just outside the fenced-in track area that read: “The Gordons will miss you.”
“Everybody leaves here with a smile,” Tomes said. “That’s what makes it hardest for me.”
