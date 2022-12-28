BRADFORD, Pa. — It was a wet Christmas this year for Bradford Regional Medical Center.
It was the middle of the night between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning when a sprinkler system malfunctioned, explained spokesman Joe Fuglewicz.
“The teamwork of Bradford Regional Medical Center staff swiftly addressed an issue that caused flooding in the Emergency Room due to a sprinkler system malfunction in the middle of night on Christmas,” he said.
The malfunction, likely caused by the extreme cold, was in a sprinkler in an area outside the patient areas, but the flooding that resulted entered the ER, Fuglewicz said.
“The event put BRMC on diversion starting at 2:38 a.m.”
Diversion is a temporary status that means ambulances are sent elsewhere until the situation within the ER is rectified.
The Bradford City Fire Department responded to the hospital to help with the situation.
“The BRMC facilities, (Environmental Services), and the emergency departments quickly came together to extract the excess water and restore functionality of the sprinkler system, which took BRMC off diversion early Christmas morning,” Fuglewicz continued.
Nothing was damaged in the emergency room, he said, and the water that leaked into the basement was into the offices for environmental services and into a storage area.
“The teamwork and rapid response of administration, staff, EVS, facilities and the emergency department employees quickly got the flooding in the ER patient areas under control,” he said. “We want to thank our dedicated team members and our local fire department who helped to hastily resolve the issue.”