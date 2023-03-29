Springtime ritual

...EVENING COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED BY SNOW SQUALLS, STRONG WINDS
AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES...
A strong arctic cold front will plow through western and north
central New York between 4 PM and 8 PM.
Initially, along and ahead of the front, a band of moderate to heavy
rain showers along with some thunderstorms will develop. These
showers and storms will have the potential to bring strong wind
gusts of 45 to 55 mph.
Immediately behind the cold front, snow showers and possible snow
squalls will develop. A burst of moderate to heavy snow will be
accompanied by gusty winds in excess of 40 mph, resulting in greatly
reduced visibility and a brief period of near whiteout conditions
along with a quick accumulation of snow.
In addition, temperatures will drop sharply from the 40s and 50s to
near freezing in a matter of an hour or so. This will bring the
potential for any moisture on area roadways to quickly freeze. This
will especially be the case on any untreated roadways.
The most impactful heavy snow, blowing snow and near whiteout
conditions for the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas as well as
the western Southern Tier will be between 5 PM and 7 PM, and the
Watertown area as well and the western Finger Lakes between 6 PM
and 8 PM.
The evening commute across all of western and north central New York
will be greatly impacted. Plan your evening commute accordingly.
Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions with brief heavy snow,
sudden changes in visibility, icy and snow covered roads.