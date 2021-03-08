OLEAN — With temperatures expected to be in the 50s through Friday, it's going to feel like spring this week.
Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo, said the high today will be close to 50, while Tuesday will be in the low 50s, dipping down to the upper 30s overnight.
Wednesday is expected to reach 60, although the hilltop areas may only reach the mid-50s, with sun and clouds through the day and a low in the mid-40s Wednesday night.
"There's a warm front crossing Wednesday night," Jurkowski said. "It will start with rain and continue on through Thursday night into Friday."
Rain will keep things damp Thursday and Friday, but daytime temperatures will be similar with daytime highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the low 30s.
That burst of warm weather will diminish, however, as high temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the weekend — and into possibly into the following week.
At this time last year, the area had seen the last snowfall of the month, with a total of just one-half inch for the entire month. It was relatively dry as well, with precipitation limited to just a few-hundredths of an inch most days.
However, this coming weekend in 2021, there is a possibility of snow and rain.