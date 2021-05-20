Over the past year, performers with the Southern Tier Symphony have kept their image and entertainment front and center in the community through a couple of virtual concerts.
The third and final pre-recorded virtual concert for Season 18 is titled, “Spring Forth! May Musical Adventures” and will be held online at 7p.m. Sunday at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCes5h3rfdolt5BITc1PgrQA or at https://facebook.com/southerntiersymphony. The one-hour free event will feature the talents of area musicians as well as interviews with a couple of the performers.
Elizabeth Cashing, board member and past executive director of STS, said the symphony is grateful to community sponsors for the support they provided over the past year or more.
“We are family and we just decided to continue that theme” for the concert, Cashing said. “But we have totally different performers.”
For example, Benjamin Grow, music director, conductor and organizer of the online event, did an interview with Jim Ieda, STS concert master. Ieda’s family members, including children and grandchildren, perform during the concert, with each playing at least one musical instrument, such as violin, piano, harp and viola, among others.
The audience will also see a “chat” with STS symphony bassoonist, Dr. Fred Albrecht, regarding his debut performance by Southern Tier Winds. The group, who play instruments in the ‘wind family,’ was gathered together by Albrecht.
“He’s a former surgeon and he left medicine to become a full-time musician,” Cashing said of Albrecht.
She said pianist Ben Laude, who performed in the STS spring 2019 final May concert, is also returning for this concert. Following his 2019 performance, Laude was invited by the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to be a part of their performance series the following year.
“We’re thrilled to have (Laude) back with us for ‘conversation and keys,’” Cashing remarked.
Laura Peterson, STS executive director, said she is pleased the symphony has continued on with its performances this past year.
“It has been quite a year, I’m amazed that we’ve been able to pull off three concerts to make sure we’re at the top of (the community’s) minds,” Peterson said. “We wanted to give them these gifts because we couldn’t all be together.”
Peterson said the concert has been a lot of hard work, not only for the performers, but also for Grow.
“Our conductor has done all of the editing and he’s taking care of most of the programming,” Peterson said of Grow. “He’s really worked hard from New York City … and ours is only one of the many groups he conducts.”
Peterson noted that she and Grow will once again serve as the masters of ceremony for the program.
“We’ll be discussing the pieces and the people and introducing the interviews that Ben also conducted — he’s been pretty busy,” Peterson commented.
“We’re just trying to find a way to bring the arts to people in a world where we can’t be together,” she continued. “And to be honest, I think people are going to be starving for this.”
As the pandemic continues to ease, Peterson believes people will want to get out and see concerts and theatrical performances again.
“They’re going to want to see things they’ve been missing for 14 months,” she surmised.
Cashing voiced similar thoughts and noted the goal for STS is to return to live performances next season, albeit in accordance with mandates that may still be in place for the pandemic.
“Of course the musicians are all hanging around” to hear what will be determined, she stated. “We are watching closely what guidelines will be for all entities … and will announce plans for returning to stage performance as parameters are determined. In our COVID restricted environment we need the arts more than ever to remind us of their power to feed and encourage our souls.”
To donate to STS send checks to: Southern Tier Symphony, P.O. Box 501, Olean, NY 14760.