Spring Ephemeral Wildflowers with Master Gardener MaryLu Wells
BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Horticulture Program is conducting a Zoom presentation, Spring Ephemeral Wildflowers, led by Master Gardener, MaryLu Wells.
The program will be held March 26, via Zoom, beginning at 4 p.m.
Wells will conduct a walk through her woodland garden, that has been growing for over 15 years, containing a mix of indigenous, shade loving plants. Be sure to have a pen and paper at the ready, as she will be sharing her experience, and discussing how you too can start your own woodland garden.
Pre-registration is required and there is no fee for the program. Please contact Jeremy Baier, Allegany County Cooperative Extension at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14, or jtb273@cornell.edu for details to attend. There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation has finished.