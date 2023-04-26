OLEAN — Spring has sprung, and city officials are reminding residents about rules for grass cutting, yard waste and street sweeping coming into effect over the next few weeks.
The city’s grass height ordinance runs from May 1 to Oct. 15, Mayor Bill Aiello’s office reported, limiting grass height to 8 inches. City code also calls on property owners to cut down all Canadian thistle, milkweed, sweet clover and other noxious weeds between June 1 and July 1 and as needed to prevent the weeds from going to seed.
The city's code enforcement office may issue notices to property owners, giving five days to cut the grass and weeds before the city performs the work and bills the property owner as a lien on the property.
Fire Capt. Dave Bauer, the head of the city's code enforcement office, reported that between May 1 and Oct. 15, 2022, there were 124 complaints about uncut grass, and the city hired out mowing 47 times, billing the property owners.
Officials cautioned that yard debris may not be blown into the streets because of the potential for clogging storm drains.
Curbside yard waste began this week, with pickup on the last Wednesday of each month through September. Yard waste must be in brown paper bags or containers no larger than thirty pounds; plastic bags are not permitted. Brush and limbs must be bundled together, no larger than three feet by 18 inches and secured by twine or rope -- wire is not acceptable.
In addition, the City’s Front Street Lot, near the Seneca Street intersection, will be open to Olean city residents, to dispose of residential yard debris from 8 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of each month through September. Tree trunks and plastic bags are not accepted. Proof of residency is required, and contractors are not allowed to use the lot.
ALSO BEGINNING in May is the annual street sweeping program.
Street sweeping runs from May 15 to Oct. 15. For most streets, no parking is allowed on streets from 2 to 7 a.m. on the given street sweeping day. Along major corridors — Union Street from the south city line to Main Street, and State Street from the east city line to 15th Street — no parking or standing is allowed from 3-6 a.m. Monday through Saturday. An exemption is in place for the city’s regular ban on parking on the city subway during street sweeping hours.
The fine for a street sweeper parking violation is currently $20, rising to $30 on June 1.
WEEK A (Starting May 15):
- Sunday Night/Monday Morning – Center St, School St, Genesee St; Inwood Dr; Woodview Ave; Woodview Ct; Oviatt St; Hamilton Ave; Euclid Ave; VanBuren Ave; Willow St; Rosedale Terr; E & W Baldwin Ave; Madison Ave; Delaware Ave (from N Union St to Olean Creek); Root St; E Connell St; Brookview Ave; Gardiner Ave; E & W Forest Ave; E & W Water St; E & W Elm St; E & W Oak St; E Pine St; Thorn St; W Arland Ave; Highland Terr; Stardust Ln; Skyview Dr; Satellite Cir; Gemini Dr.
- Monday Night/Tuesday Morning – Higgins Ave; N 4th St (from Wayne St to Spruce St); Spruce St; N 1st St (from Wayne St to N Union St); N Union St (from N 1st St to end); Keating Ave; Maple St; Walnut St; River St (from E Forest Ave to Pine St); Martin St; N Barry St (from Main St to Delaware Ave); Main St; Front St (from Main St to School St); Fifth Ave; Fourth Ave; Third Ave; Second Ave; First Ave; Fairview Ave.
- Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning – Wayne Street; Buffalo St (from 12th St to City line); Homer St; Fountain St; Johnson St; Franklin St; Coleman St;; N 5th St (from Wayne to dead end); N 6th St (from Wayne to dead end); N 7th St (from Wayne to dead end); N 8th St (from Wayne to dead end).
- Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning – N Barry St (E State to dead end); S Barry St; N Clinton St; S Clinton St; Fulton St; E Riverside Dr (from S Union to end of curbing); Indiana Ave; Bradley Dr; Carolina St; Vermont St; Virginia St; E & W Ohio St; York St; Garfield Ct; Grant Ct; Monroe Terr; W Riverside Dr; Martha Ave.; N 1st St (from State to Wayne); S 1st St; N & S 2nd St; N & S 3rd St; N 4th St (from State to Reed); S 4th St. (from State St to Green St)
WEEK B (Starting May 21)
- Sunday Night/Monday Morning – Front St; (from School St to E State St); Prospect Ave; Grandview Ave; Seneca Ave; Garden Ave; Bishop St; Griffin St; Plum St; Goodrich Ave; Brook St; Prince St; Crown St (from Queen to King); Bell St; Delaware Ave (from Queen to Gulf); Kingston Dr; Division St; E Spring St.
- Monday Night/Tuesday Morning – Rowland Ave; Hoop St; Grossman Ave; Osgood Ave; Jefferson St; Richmond Ave; Niagara St; N & S Clark St; Orchard Ave; Chestnut St; King St; Queen St; Alder St; Stowell Ave; Duke St; Charles St; James St.
- Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning – Worden Ave; Winters Ave; Fifth; Sixth; Seventh; Eighth; Ninth; 10th St; 11th St; 12th St; Putnam St (between 11th St and 12th St); 13th St; 14th St; N 15th St; S 16th St; N & S 17th St; N & S 18th St; N & S 19th St; N 20th St; N 21st St; N 24th St; S 25th St; S 26th St.
- Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning – Whitney Ave; Reed St (from 7th St to 13th St); W Sullivan St; Laurens St; Washington St; Buffalo St (from Washington St to Wayne St); W Henley St; Irving St; W Greene St; Hamilton St; Tompkins St; Laurel Ave; Times Sq; South St; E Henley St; E Greene St; Adams St; Franchot Blvd.