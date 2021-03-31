The Cattaraugus County Health Department said Wednesday that appointments were still available for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at the County Fairgrounds in Little Valley.
The vaccine being administered is Moderna and requires a second administration of vaccine within 28 days of the initial dose, due on April 29. Residents were urged not register for a first dose of vaccine if they are unable to attend the scheduled second dose clinic.
All appointments must be made through the Cattaraugus County website.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for the county, reported Wednesday that 11,708 residents have completed their vaccine series, while 19,601 people have at least one vaccine dose. He noted that 25.5% of the population in the county has received at least one vaccine dose.
There were 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Cattaraugus County, with 2.9% of county residents tested being positive for the virus. The seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing was 3.4% on Wednesday, while the 14-day rolling average for positivity was 2.8%.
ACROSS NEW YORK, COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop even as thousands more tested positive and dozens more died in the past day.
At the same time, nearly 200,000 people got a vaccine dose from Monday to Tuesday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. As of Tuesday, nearly 18% of New Yorkers have completed their vaccination series, the data show.
Across the state, 4,651 people were hospitalized Tuesday, down 64 from the previous day, while 899 patients were in intensive care.
Another 8,382 people tested positive through Tuesday — with 220,369 state residents having been tested, or a 3.8% test rate. In the past seven days, 3.47% of tests have come back positive statewide.
Another 62 people died in New York, Cuomo’s office reported, increasing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 40,513 people.
Statewide, 3.6 million people have completed their vaccination series. About 30% of the state’s population, or 6 million, have received one dose.