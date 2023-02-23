Outdoor enthusiasts to gather for casino Sportsman Show

The annual Sportsman Show is coming to the Seneca Allegany Events Center this weekend, giving local sportsmen and other outdoor lovers the opportunity to browse the booths of approximately 145 vendors.

SALAMANCA — Back again for its 12th year, the popular Sportsman Show at the Seneca Allegany Events Center will welcome all eager sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts Saturday and Sunday.

Presented annually by York-Penn Shows, the event offers local sportsmen and other outdoor lovers the opportunity to buy, sell, trade and browse the many booths set up in and around the casino’s events center.

Educators from the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown will be at the show with live birds and reptiles. Nature Educator Emma Roth (left) holds Hershey, a California kingsnake, and Kim Turner, animal care specialist and designer, holds Lincoln, a box turtle.

