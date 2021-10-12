OLEAN — Parents of the 12U Twin Tiers Pride invite you to a Spooktacular Adult Only ‘Boo’ze Bash and Costume Party on Oct. 30 at Good Times of Olean Event Center from 7 to 11 p.m.
Each year (with the exceptional of COVID-19 2020) a team or two of little league players from the Olean area take the annual trip to play at the Cooperstown Dreams Park. This Bash will raise funds for the Twin Tiers Pride to take their team and play at the park summer 2022.
The Bash will feature monster mash music all night from 716Sound; chances to win Cutco Cutlery sets; Buffalo Bills tickets and a two-night stay on Lime Lake.
Tickets are $50 per person and $80 per couple. Ticket includes admission into the bash, heavy appetizers and bottled beer. A cash bar will also be available. Costumes are encouraged for bash-goers with prizes awarded to the best costumes.
“The year that most youth baseball players wait for is quickly approaching,” said Molly Brown, parent of Tyler Sullivan, player on Twin Tiers Pride. “The 12u season is when teams can go to Cooperstown Dreams Park to play against teams from all over the country in a week long tournament. These memories will last a lifetime. Our team is holding fundraisers to help with the cost. Go Pride!”
Established in 1996 by the late Olean resident Lou “Coach” Presutti, Cooperstown Dreams Park’s mission is to provide a cultural and life-enriching experience for young boys and girls who love the game of baseball. Cooperstown Dreams Park is a family baseball park featuring fun and excitement; friends and families spend their vacations here, watching teams from around the country play baseball.
Tickets can be purchased at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office, with parents of Twin Tiers Pride and at Good Times. For more information or questions, call or text (716) 208-5221.