SALAMANCA — A new program to help those who want to participate in the city’s annual Clean-Up Week but may not have the means to afford it continues to look for sponsors.
Common Council member Barry Smith, I-Ward 3, proposed the idea to start the program where anyone can help a city resident clean up their property by sponsoring a home in need.
“Looking around and seeing there’s a lot of people and places that possible could not afford to do it or simply can’t do it, we came up with this, asking businesses and other individuals to sponsor a house,” he said.
He said at Wednesday’s council meeting they’ve already received donations for 20 homes.
Working with grant administrator Sandi Brundage, Smith said they came up with a process to find houses in need and create a way for money to be donated on their behalf.
“The total number of houses we come up with would be divided among the wards,” he said. “We’d like to see at least one senior house out of those, or two, just as a way to get the businesses and the community to work together for the ones who really need help.”
Brundage said all the collected donations would go to a nonprofit first which would, in turn, write one check back to the city specifically for the project. Donations must be dropped off at the comptroller’s office in city hall no later than 4 p.m. June 8.
Once the funds are collected and the number of houses determined, Smith said they would then have to reach out to the residents, explain that they’ve been selected and seek their permission to be a part of the program. The resident would be responsible for bringing their stuff to the curb.
“We’re really targeting people who don’t have the means but have the stuff,” Brundage explained. “We see these houses that are cluttered and full, and we’re trying to get it so people can clean up like we want them to.”
Once all the funds have been collected, Smith said he and Brundage would meet to figure out exactly how the process will work and bring a plan to the council for its June 22 meeting.
“It’s a work in progress. We’re just learning and trying so bear with us as we figure everything out,” he said.
For more information, contact Smith at basmith@salmun.com or Brundage at the Salamanca Youth Center by calling 945-1311.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the city accepted a proposal from HUNT EAS of Horseheads for engineering services on the city’s inflow and infiltration study project.
“We received a grant from consolidating funding for the inflow and infiltration study for the city,” Brundage said. “It’s a study to tell where we need to do some work. The study then has two engineering reports which then can help us decide how to fix the problems where we have inflow and infiltration issues.”
The project would study the wastewater treatment plant and focus on five key areas across the city with the intention of assisting the city in prioritizing capital improvement projects for the benefit of the sewer infrastructure and treatment plant, according to a letter from HUNT submitted to the city.
“We are looking at some ways to mitigate that by either lining the sewer lines so fresh water can’t get in just as sewer water goes to the plant instead of a bunch of fresh water,” said Dennis Hensel, Board of Public Utilities general manager.
Of the two bids submitted, both Brundage and Hensel recommended HUNT to the council.
A timeline schedule provided by HUNT shows a project kick-off meeting scheduled sometime in June. Flow monitoring and data gathering would begin in June and inflow and infiltration analysis would be performed starting in July with both wrapping up in October.
A preliminary engineering report with agency responses is expected to occur between September and January of 2023. Regulatory and agency submittal, the comment period and final approval are scheduled for between November and January.