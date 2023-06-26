Sponsors say Allegany Old Home Week went very well

ALLEGANY — The first Allegany Old Home Week carnival in four years went very well despite some rain on Saturday afternoon, organizers said.
“It went very well despite Mother Nature trying to throw a monkey wrench at us on Saturday,” said Matt Rado, chairman of the Allegany Engine Company’s Carnival Committee on Monday. “It went as well as anyone expected.”
Committee members and other members of the fire department are expected to hold an after action review of the carnival soon, Rado said.
“The Kiddie’s Fantastik Parade Friday and the Grand Parade on Saturday were both great,” Rado said.
“I can’t tell you how many people came up to me and talked about the carnival,” he added. “They remarked how clean and reputable it was and how nice and courteous the staff of the carnival were.”
The carnival committee will start the planning process for next year’s carnival soon. “I anticipate there will be a carnival next year,” he added.
“When the gates opened Thursday, we were all very busy,” Rado said. That was a good sign and crowds were good again on Friday and Saturday despite the threat of rain.
“It appears we ended up in the positive,” despite the higher costs of the carnival, he said. “After three years, we started from scratch. We expected some growing pains. The bottom line is it was a success.”
Rado credits the support from the community for the successful Old Home Week carnival. “We had a lot of support from the community,” he explained.
“One generous member of the community donated $6,000 for 300 books of ride tickets to give to kids,” Rado said. He did not identify the anonymous donor, but said it was greatly appreciated by hundreds of kids.
“Maybe everyone can’t help out like that, but it’s acts like that that makes the community what it is,” Rado said. “It’s a great community.”