NIAGARA FALLS — The itsy bitsy spider fell on the driver's lap ... down went the car onto a Niagara River dock ... and into two boats.
A spider falling onto the lap of a driver caused a crash at the LaSalle Yacht Club that left two boats badly damaged Tuesday.
The Niagara Gazette reported that the drama unfolded in the morning at the private club.
Traffic Division officers found that a Neysia McCarthy, 19, of the Falls, had driven her vehicle through the club parking lot, over some curbing and into two boats and a dock along the Niagara River.
McCarthy told Crash Management Unit investigators that she "panicked" and was unable to stop her vehicle, after a spider fell on her. Neither McCarthy, nor a passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
The boats, a 1987 SunRunner and a 2020 Godfrey pontoon boat, each were extensively damaged. The dock and an electrical box attached to it were also damaged.
Police used a heavy-duty tow truck to dislodge the vehicle from the boats and dock.
McCarthy was issued citations for reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.