ALBANY (TNS) — Spectrum cable service is raising several of its fees next month, with the cost for most consumers increasing about $5, according to the company.
For those who have phone and television service, as well as multiple cable boxes, it could rise $15 more, however.
Bills going out this month included a notice that the “Broadcast TV surcharge will rise $3.01; the price of each receiver (cable box) will go up $1; and the phone service, Spectrum Voice, will rise $2.”
The TV Bundle package, in which customers can combine cable television, internet or phone costs, is also going up by $6 per month.
Prices that individuals pay vary depending on which services they choose and when they signed up.
For many users with a standard internet and cable package, monthly rates can easily exceed $100 or more per month including taxes and other fees.
Spectrum spokeswoman Lara Pritchard said a big reason for the increase is that “TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry.”
”As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers,” she said.
Customers who are on promotional plans, though, will not see the increase until the end of their promotional period.
Cable officials note that costs in local programming, or what local stations charge cable providers to transmit their content, has risen sharply.
These fees since 2010 have gone up more than 850 percent, going from $1.3 billion to $12.4 billion nationally in 2021, according to SNL Kagan, a firm that follows the news, media and entertainment sectors.
Streaming content providers also routinely raise prices. For example, Netflix’s standard montly rate in the U.S. has gone up by about a third since 2019, and is now $15.50 a month.
Cable providers by federal law are required to set aside a certain number of channels for local broadcasters, who then charge a fee for them. Additionally, networks of high-demand offerings, such as ESPN, frequently bundle their offerings to the cable companies, meaning that cable companies may have to carry — and pay — for less popular packages. Those costs are passed along to consumers as well.
The precise cost that broadcasters and cable networks charge is not made public.
But disputes between networks/broadcasters have erupted at times, resulting in “blackouts” when a particular station or network may be unavailable until the two sides can agree on a price.
According to the American Television Alliance, cable providers were hit with 461 broadcaster-forced blackouts — an increase of 800 percent since 2010.