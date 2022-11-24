There have been some interesting developments in the birding world since my last column, starting with the first-ever New York state record of a limpkin found in Lewiston.
Well, technically it won’t be a record until the New York State Avian Records Committee says that it is, but enough people saw it, photographed it and confirmed the identification that it’s a formality at this point.
If you've ever been to Florida or South America you may be familiar with the limpkin — so-named because of its limp-like gait — because it's a heron-like bird indigenous to those areas.
To have one in New York state is unprecedented. The bird was first reported by a fisherman at the Lewiston fishing dock and it took a few days to make it into birding circles, but when it did on Nov. 15, it exploded across the internet as people from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York City and Long Island jumped into their cars and headed to Lewiston.
Why? To see the limpkin, of course.
Superficially, despite deliberate efforts to increase diversity among birders and to encourage young people to take an interest in birding, the fact remains that the birding community in the United States is largely a homogeneous group of white, middle-aged, middle-class people who share a common interest in being outdoors looking at birds.
But on a deeper level the reasons birders travel great distances to see a limpkin is more varied. For some people, it represents an opportunity to see a bird that is indigenous to tropical areas without actually travelling to Florida and taking your chances that you might see one. For others, it represents an opportunity to photograph a very cooperative heron-like bird feeding on snails.
And then there are those who want to add another checkmark to their “life list” or their Niagara County list or their Lewiston list or whatever list of bird sightings they're keeping at the moment. Then, too, there are probably those who want to challenge the identification to demonstrate their own superiority in bird identification.
But for a lot of birders, it's partly a social event that represents an opportunity to see old friends or to meet people known only by reputation and to stand together in freezing temperatures sipping warm drinks and speculating about what in the world this bird is doing here? Kind of like football tailgaters without the beer.
In the interests of full disclosure, I should state that I did not make the trip to see the limpkin even though I had been in the early stages of planning a trip to tour the mothballed hydroelectric plant on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, which has recently been opened to the public. The Lewiston fish dock is downriver from the plant, but the fact is I represent another variation of birders in that I'm reluctant to be part of a crowd that — however well meaning — might inadvertently be stressing a bird that is a long way from home and is probing for snails in the mud during a snowstorm.
I've been in those groups before and it doesn't always feel good, but that's where this story takes an interesting turn.
Although I wasn't there I was reading daily and hourly emails from people who were, and it seems that over the course of a few days last week two groups of wildlife rehabbers from Niagara Falls determined that without intervention the bird would likely starve to death as temperatures dropped. And that decision revealed yet another schism in the birding community.
From what I could gather, most of the people who expressed an opinion publicly were in favor of the intervention, but there were some people who felt the rehabbers “should let nature take its course," which is a euphemism for letting the bird die. Those who were in favor of the intervention pointed out that Homo sapien has done so much to disturb the natural order of things that it's disingenuous to argue for letting nature take its course only when it's convenient to do so. In any case, after a couple of tries the limpkin was successfully netted and taken to a wildlife facility where it was determined to be underweight and where it will be fed and cared for before being transported to Florida and released.
Presumably, the wildlife rehabbers here had been in contact with their counterparts in Florida because it was reported that limpkins do better in short-term captivity than some other birds, which I wouldn't think would be common knowledge around here.
So, what was the limpkin doing in Lewiston in the first place? After all, the limpkin is most at home in the Southern Hemisphere and in equatorial regions. Its northernmost range is southern Florida.
Nobody knows, but it may be more than a coincidence that it was first seen after the remnant of Hurricane Nicole churned its way up from Florida into Western New York, dumping copious amounts of rain along the way. Remnant low-pressure systems rotate in a counterclockwise fashion and it wouldn't be the first time that birds got caught up in the swirling winds of a storm. Or, it may have left Florida after the breeding season and flew north but, since it's a wading bird at home in marshes, it would be more likely to turn up in a place like Jamaica Bay on the south shore of Long Island. In any case, the story is still unfolding and, hopefully, we’ll hear when it’s been released.
Much less remarkable than the appearance of a limpkin in the Niagara River is the flight of tundra swans overhead. Most people are familiar with the loud barking of Canada geese flying overhead, but they're less familiar with the soft whistling of tundra swans, which used to be called whistling swans.
I was working outdoors recently when close to 50 migrating tundra swans flew overhead in three separate skeins, but what surprised me was that they were flying west to east which made me think they were flying to Cuba Lake for a stopover. I had my camera with me and snapped off five or 10 shots and when I got them uploaded I realized that in one of the flocks there was a smaller and darker bird that wasn’t a Canada goose, but may have been a brant, which is a small goose that nests in areas close to tundra swans.
Or, it might have been a wild turkey that heard Thanksgiving was approaching and wasn't sticking around.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward