OLEAN — No charges will be brought against a city police officer for shooting at a car during a chase on March 28.
Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori P. Rieman announced in a press release Wednesday that Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman concluded “there was no basis for bringing criminal charges” against Patrolman Jason Baum following an incident on Garden Avenue in the early morning on March 28 after Baum discharged a firearm at a fleeing vehicle.
“I did not see any basis for criminal charges,” Friedman said. “Under the laws of New York State, I think the officer was justified in what he did.”
Friedman said his review was “basically everything in the state police file,” including body camera footage, statements from officers, interviews with investigators and accident reconstruction data completed at the scene.
The chase began at around 3:30 a.m. after a vehicle allegedly driven by Kristiana M. Rivera, 21, of Olean, did not stop for a police vehicle. Friedman indicated several officers arrived on Garden Avenue to assist in stopping the vehicle.
“The one officer used his vehicle to block the street so the vehicle could not continue,” Friedman said, with Baum getting out of his vehicle and standing between the sidewalk and a fence nearby in case of a collision.
Video footage, Friedman said, indicated the fleeing vehicle then exited the roadway to avoid the police car and traveled directly at Baum.
“It appeared to attempt to run him over,” Friedman said. “He didn’t have time or anywhere to go.”
It was then, Friedman said, Baum fired his issued sidearm — a .40-caliber Glock 22 with a standard 15-round magazine — “approximately eight times” before the vehicle narrowly missed striking him and continuing on.
Baum was uninjured, city police reported.
The vehicle’s body was struck by the bullets, Friedman said, and neither occupant of the car nor any tires were struck.
“I believe there was no way those shots contributed to the eventual crash,” he said. “The vehicle continued on for approximately a mile."
On East State Street, police attempted to stop the vehicle again, Friedman said, and again the vehicle did not stop.
At the corner of East State and Front streets, the vehicle failed to negotiate the turn, exiting the roadway and striking several lights and the Irish Famine Memorial monument in War Veterans Park, leading to injuries for Rivera and Seairra M. Gayton, 18, the owner of the 2018 Buick SUV.
“Part of the monument fell on the car, and then a fire started in the engine compartment,” Friedman said. “The officers, risking their own safety, pulled the women from the burning car.”
Rivera, who was unlicensed according to the arrest report, lost her license following a guilty plea for attempted second-degree vehicular assault in connection to a 2019 case in Dunkirk when she was accused of driving through a yard and striking a person with her vehicle while under the influence.
Dunkirk City Court officials said she was sentenced to six months in jail for the crime.
The special prosecutor was appointed June 1, Rieman’s office reported, because Baum had served as a witness for the office in multiple criminal cases. The report by Friedman was delivered June 7, with the district attorney’s office making a formal statement on Wednesday.
“We’re thankful for the thorough investigation, and the outcome the Genesee County District Attorney’s Office came out with,” Mayor Bill Aiello said Wednesday.
Police Chief Ronald Richardson said Baum was reinstated last week after receiving the special prosecutor’s report.
Richardson noted the case has triggered a review of policies on how to handle chases and discharges of firearms.
“We were waiting for the criminal side, now we’ll look at the policies,” he said.
Even though the investigation into Baum’s actions is complete, documentation related to the incident — including body camera footage — are still being withheld.
“We’re still acting under the advice of the district attorney’s office,” Aiello said. “She has asked us not to release the footage.”
Aiello indicated that the DA’s office is reviewing the case and potential charges for the occupants of the vehicle.
“That’s part of the investigation by the state police,” the mayor said, indicating only the initial vehicle and traffic citations have been issued by city police.
Family members, activists and media outlets previously sought information in relation to the case.
Beyond a vehicle accident report and a short statement immediately after the incident, city officials have repeatedly declined to comment publicly on the case, noting it was handed over to the New York State Police.
State police officials have also declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.
A Freedom of Information Law request for documents related to the incident filed by the Times Herald in mid-April received an automatically generated response indicating a decision on whether to honor, deny or request more time to fulfill the request “will be reached by approximately June 16.”
As of Wednesday, no other response had been received.