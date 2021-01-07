OLEAN — An emergency meeting of the Common Council on Friday will help keep the wheels of justice rolling next week.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. virtually to decide on confirming the mayoral appointment of William Gabler as acting city court judge. A livestream via Zoom and YouTube is expected, accessible from the city’s website www.cityofolean.org.
Gabler, a judge in Salamanca, was recently tapped for a second four-year term as a fill-in judge for the city, Mayor Bill Aiello said. Gabler’s current term ends Jan. 11 — Monday.
Originally, the appointment was going to be confirmed on the evening of Jan. 12, but that will be too late, Aiello said.
“He has a full day of court on Jan. 12,” Aiello said. “We don’t want to screw anything up.”
The new city judge, Nick DiCerbo Jr., was sworn in earlier this month after running unopposed for a 10-year term in November. But DiCerbo would be unable to fill in for those cases.
“Nick, coming from city attorney, he has to recuse himself in a lot of cases,” Aiello said, noting the conflict of interest of the former prosecutor of city code violations. “Bill does the landlord-tenant cases, for example.”
The mayor said the city has a long history of having an acting judge for cases where the regular judge would not be able to adjudicate due to conflicts, dating back decades. As an example, DiCerbo’s grandfather served as an acting city court judge many years ago, Aiello noted.
The mayor said that Gabler was first appointed after then-acting judge Daniel Palumbo became full city judge upon retirement of William Mountain in 2015.
Such a post does not affect the city budget.
“It doesn’t cost the city anything — he’s paid through the Unified Court System,” the mayor said.
Through the system, judges are considered state employees, despite having been elected at the local level.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)