Early Saturday morning, the House of Representatives elected Rep. Kevin. McCarthy of California Speaker — after 15 votes over more than four days.

Soon afterward, McCarthy was escorted by a bipartisan group of congressmen to the speaker’s chair, where he delivered his acceptance speech.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social