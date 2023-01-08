Early Saturday morning, the House of Representatives elected Rep. Kevin. McCarthy of California Speaker — after 15 votes over more than four days.
Soon afterward, McCarthy was escorted by a bipartisan group of congressmen to the speaker’s chair, where he delivered his acceptance speech.
McCarthy received 216 Republican votes to 212 votes for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., with several right-wing Republicans voting “present,” which lowered the threshold needed for McCarthy to become speaker.
House members, including newly-elected Nicholas A. Langworthy of the 23rd Congressional District, who had all waited four days, were sworn in.
“Kevin McCarthy led us to a majority and he will be an incredible leader for the House of Representatives,” Langworthy said in a statement issued later Saturday. “We will keep our Commitment to America by reducing inflation, securing our borders, taking on China and fighting for safer communities for all of us.”
Langworthy added: “I am proud to give Speaker McCarthy my steadfast support and look forward to getting to work for the people of Western New York and the Southern Tier.”
Langworthy represents the 23rd Congressional District of New York including Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties and parts of Erie County.
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Mark Heberling, who expressed frustration last week that Republicans had not been able to elect a speaker over four days, issued a statement on Saturday calling McCarthy’s election “great news” and congratulated him.
“Anything in life worth having, is worth working for and we thank him for not giving up and for trying to forge consensus,” Haberling said. “The 118th Republican led Congress will now go to work and the frustration of the selection process will become a distant memory. It was our Republic in action — something many are not used to seeing.
“The 118th Republican-led Congress will be focused, unified and ready to work, bringing back much needed values and direction to the country — reducing inflation, securing borders and protecting our communities,” Heberling said.
Heberling’s Democratic counterpart, Frank Puglisi, said Friday he thought McCarthy would have to give too much power away to members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, which had opposed him as speaker.
The county Democratic chairman also expressed concern that the Republican-led Congress might have trouble increasing the national debt limit, which could threaten financial markets.