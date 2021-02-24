OLEAN — For the past 2 1/2 months, Jason Berube has worked alongside staff and volunteers at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County to ensure the animals receive the best treatment.
On Tuesday, Berube, the new shelter manager at the Route 16 facility, shared thoughts on the hard work and dedication provided by everyone, including volunteers, at the facility.
“I absolutely love it, it’s definitely versatile and there are always plenty of things going on,” Berube said of the shelter. “The board has been really good, as far as being supportive. I definitely get to use all my experiences to their maximum capacity.”
A native of the Southern Tier, Berube is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. After returning to the area from California with his family, he attended St. Bonaventure University, where he studied business management, and later worked in retail.
Berube said he has owned animals, including horses, and rescued them his entire life. In addition, he worked with K-9 units in the military and was involved with studying dog behavior, particularly aggressive dogs, in California. He lives in Olean with his fiance and their combined family of four children.
Berube said he wants to provide more than just housing for the animals at the shelter.
“We can do more, we’re capable of doing more,” he said.
For example, he wants to implement training and rehabilitation of senior dogs.
“This will be good for the rehabilitation of senior dogs that are seven years and up and have to work with arthritis and other health issues,” he explained.
Berube noted the shelter doubled the rate of its adoptions over the past year, and has doubled its intake of animals as well. Along those lines, he said the shelter has been rescuing animals from kill shelters in North Carolina.
“We’re probably going to branch out a little more, depending how the adoption rate goes,” he continued. “As far as the kill shelters, we want to help rehabilitate” those animals.
Another of Berube’s initiatives is to present awards to volunteers and those who have fostered animals from the shelter.
“It’s just to give an appreciation for some of the individuals who have gone above and beyond as far as fostering some of the animals,” he said. “It’s just a way for us to give back to the community, and give them that affirmation that their hard work and dedication is noted.”
He said two volunteer of the year awards and two foster family awards will be presented to individuals in March.
“We definitely want to recognize them,” he added.
Berube said there are also structural needs at the shelter, and donations would help.
“One of the biggest finances we’re tackling right now is the replacement of the windows and doors within the shelter,” he remarked. “A lot of the windows were cracked, allowing the cold air to come through, which is not good for the animals … once we get those replacements that will be beneficial.”
Another future plan of his is to replace all of the kennels, but that will have to wait for now.
Those who commented on the new manager include Stu Smith, president of the SPCA board.
“Jason has brought organizational and retail experience with him, learned through his years in the Marines and thereafter,” Smith said. “I am very happy with the progress he has made with shelter staff and overall operations in the few months he has been with us.”
Marcia Kelly, longtime supporter of the SPCA, said Berube has been “getting rave reviews” from staff, board members, volunteers and adopters alike.
“He seems to be a dream come true, fulfilling all the requirements the SPCA had been looking for in a manager,” Kelly said. “He’s trained horses and worked with aggressive dogs, and seems to take a ‘dog whisperer’ or ‘horse whisperer’ approach to animals and people alike, paying attention to body language and their signals.”
Kelly added Berube “brings the staff and volunteers into decision-making when it involves things they are working on, so he seems to be an excellent people-person — and he gets right in there with cleanup and scrubbing, along with the staff.”
Donations for the SPCA can be mailed to the: SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 North, Olean, NY 14760. For more information on volunteering or fostering, call 372-8492.
The shelter is open during its regular hours of noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dog walking by volunteers and shelter cleaning is conducted Mondays at various times.