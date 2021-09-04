Last month a neighbor reported that a scraggly cat was hanging around and wasn’t in good shape. Its once-fluffy tail looked skinny and bedraggled. It was seen peering out from the bushes, and in a driveway across the street, but wasn’t approachable.
One day a visitor said, “There is a cat resting in your yard, and it’s very sweet, crying when I said hello.”
When a can of cat food was cracked open, the kitty ran to gobble it up, happy to have a meal and be petted. One touch revealed its fur was filled with burrs and fleas. It must have been a lost pet — it was so friendly and outside for a long time to be so matted.
The SPCA lent a side-opening cat carrier; a can of food was put inside and he marched right in. The medical team then took charge, immediately gave him a flea bath to protect the other animals and began the process of cleaning this lovely cat up.
Azland is now doing very well, waiting to be neutered, and will make a wonderful pet for someone when he’s ready. A very handsome and sweet-tempered guy, too. Come meet him and get your application in if you think you’d like to take him home.
LUCKY DOG IN BOARDMANVILLE: An email arrived early one morning in late August from neighbor and SPCA supporter Sue Carlson.
“There seems to be a lost dog in my neighborhood, what should we do?” A skinny, young, black, male Lab mix with a blue collar had been trying to open her garbage can and was clearly hungry. Everyone leapt into action, talking to neighbors, arranging for a free “Found” ad in the Olean Times Herald, checking with the SPCA and police to see if a lost dog report had been made.
Jason Berube at the SPCA said he had a large dog cage to loan, and the police dispatcher suggested a Facebook post was a very effective way to find owners of lost dogs and cats. Plans were made to put food out for this skittish pup so it would know where to always find food, eventually serving the food inside the large cage, and using a long rope to pull the door closed once it was used to dining there.
In mid-afternoon, the phone rang with good news. The lost dog had followed Frank Higgins and his dog right into their house! Another neighbor was housing it until Empire Animal Rescue in Salamanca came to pick him up the next day.
THE CAT IN THE WINDOW: A trip to the mall to visit the storage room for the SPCA Holiday Store yielded a book with 28 wonderful stories about how each of these families found their cats.
One woman going through hard times had to move. A neighbor asked how she could help. Finally, the woman said, “Could you find a home for my cat, Percy?”
The story recounts how the neighbor finally befriended Percy, then began to show his picture around, and unexpectedly got a “I want that cat” from her petsitter.
Another recounts the story of someone’s electrical engineer husband glimpsing a kitten in the parking lot of a big industrial facility. When he got home he heard a little meow. Somehow the kitty had hitched a ride home with him just after the household’s beloved, longtime cat had died. A perfect match. And a lovely book for cat lovers who want happy endings.
FORTY-THREE MILES OF GARAGE SALES: There is a wonderful garage sale that has been going on along 43 miles of Route 16 every fall for at least 15 years. It’s an amazing day, with residents along the route offering their very best items.
This year, the Route 16 sales will take place Sept. 18-19. Participating communities are Knapp Creek, town of Olean, city of Olean, Hinsdale, Maplehurst, Ischua, Franklinville, Delevan and Yorkshire.
The SPCA plans to offer Christmas decorations, along with a large variety of other items. Dan Evans of Pleasant Valley Nursery, past SPCA board chair, has kindly offered his greenhouse for these items.There are many larger items that might be offered, too, from desks to display shelves and more, if they can manage to transport them. They will be displayed on the SPCA grounds, just before you get to the driveway, directly on Route 16.
A caution from the corridor manager, Chuck Struble: “Please tell people that there are hundreds of sales, many people and lots of traffic, so to be very careful as you pull over and pull out.”
He said that the University at Buffalo regional planning students did a study a couple years ago, and the sales brought about $200,000 into the communities.
JIM PECK’S FAMOUS CHICKEN BBQ: Judy Peck, an SPCA board member, said that her husband Jim wanted to hold a barbecue to benefit the SPCA. In searching for the perfect date, Saturday, Sept. 18 seemed the ideal time, with hundreds of people traveling by for the garage sale corridor.
He will set up on the SPCA property just before the main driveway, with lots of space for parking and easy in and out. The barbecue will begin at 11 a.m. until sold out.
