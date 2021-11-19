OLEAN — The SPCA in Cattaraugus County will be closing its doors in the Olean Center Mall and is offering a final sale on all remaining merchandise in the store.
Items will be reasonably priced and there is still some very nice merchandise left, organizers said. The store is in the same location as in the past — located across from Cindy’s Co-op.
The store will be open Friday/Saturday, Nov. 26-27, and Friday/Saturday, Dec. 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only. Stop in and do some shopping to help support the animals at the SPCA.