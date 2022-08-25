Abused puppy

This puppy, found Aug. 21 in Limestone, suffered so much from physical injuries and malnutrition that it had to be euthanized earlier this week.

 SPCA of Cattaraugus County

OLEAN — The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is asking for help in identifying the perpetrator in a severe case of animal abuse that led to a puppy being euthanized.

According to a Facebook post by the SPCA, on Aug. 21 a puppy was found in a bag at 2165 U.S. Route 219 in Limestone. Due to his condition, New York State Police were notified and the puppy was brought to the SPCA.

