OLEAN — The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is asking for help in identifying the perpetrator in a severe case of animal abuse that led to a puppy being euthanized.
According to a Facebook post by the SPCA, on Aug. 21 a puppy was found in a bag at 2165 U.S. Route 219 in Limestone. Due to his condition, New York State Police were notified and the puppy was brought to the SPCA.
The puppy had severe burns and infection over large parts of his body, the post stated. Volunteers immediately took the puppy to Enchanted Mountain Urgent Veterinary Care, where it was determined that he needed additional medical care and hospitalization. Volunteers then took the puppy to Orchard Park Veterinary Care Center.
"Unfortunately, after a full examination, assessment, and x-rays they determined that in addition to the severe burns he also had a fractured femur from one of multiple bullets found, and he was in kidney failure due to malnutrition," the SPCA post stated.
"OPVCC said the injuries were not all recent but had likely taken place over the course of his short life. They said the puppy was in severe pain. OPVCC said the injuries and internal damage were more than his system could handle and recommended euthanasia to end his suffering."
If anyone has information regarding the puppy — male, brown and white and appearing to be a terrier-mix, approximately 3 month old — or may recognize they are asked to contact the SPCA at (716) 372-8492.
The Facebook post on the plight of the puppy has been shared more than 1,000 times and as of Thursday evening there were nearly 230 comments. Some examples:
"How in the world could anyone do this to a precious fur baby puppy, I really hope they find the person that did this, and make them pay."
"Please people, be extra kind to every animal you encounter today, and give our animal rescue shelter workers lots of support! You can't pay them enough to do the selfless, caring & heartbreaking work they do. I thank all shelter workers from the bottom of my heart for being there. YOU are proxies for all of us."
WAGS & WHISKERS BENEFIT
Wags & Whiskers, a craft and auction event to benefit the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westons Mills Fire Department on Olean-Portville Road.
The event will feature 30 crafters and vendors — all the space for vendors is sold out — a $200 gas card door prize, 50/50 drawing and an auction.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to judge a pet photo contest, while there will be a donation drop-off box and the Pig Out Place food truck will be on hand.