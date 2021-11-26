SPCA ‘Paw-tique’ store in mall to close Dec. 4

OLEAN — SPCA in Cattaraugus County volunteers will once again open the shelter’s seasonal store today for the holiday season at the Olean Center Mall.
Sadly, the Christmas Paw-tique store will only be open for the next two weekends starting today before closing permanently on Dec. 4.
Angelo Ingrassia of Rochester bought the 44-year-old mall from its original owner, Zamias Group, for an undisclosed amount in December 2020. Jason Berube, shelter manager of the SPCA, said after the sale, they weren’t sure if the store would be able to stay in the mall.
“Once we found out they had a different plan in mind, we had to revamp and relook at things,” he said. “It definitely was something that was a little bit unexpected.”
For the next two weekends, shoppers will find a variety of items available for purchase including jewelry, linens, seasonal decorations, pet beds, pictures, glassware and many other products too numerous to list, all at great prices.
Longtime volunteer Sheryl Anderson said the store has been set up in the mall for about a decade. She said they originally had to vacate by Oct. 31, but the new owner allowed them to stay until Dec. 4 in order to sell off as much of their inventory as possible.
“Everything is beautiful and new things, we just had so much inventory left from last year,” she said. “We have it looking pretty good and it is inviting for people.”
Anderson said volunteers would traditionally start setting up the store shortly after Labor Day and decorate it for the holiday. Although the store’s busiest time ended after New Year’s, she said it often took until the end of February before they would close it for the season.
In addition to the new purchased items, Anderson said she and three other volunteers who also craft have made catnip toys, cat and dog beds and other household items — including Buffalo Bills memorabilia.
“The important thing is we are always here for the animals. We are dedicated to the animals,” she said. “Although we may not have Paw-tique after this Christmas, we’ll still be popping up.”
Anderson said a number of memorable stories happened at the store over the years. She recalled a time a woman came in to shop and found an item for $14 that she had ordered online earlier that morning for about $30 more.
“Her jaw dropped,” Anderson said. “She said, ‘I was just on my computer and order the same thing. I hope I can cancel my order.’ And she did right there in the store, and she bought our’s to support the animals.”
Berube said the store was a great opportunity to shed light on what the SPCA does as well as network with individuals that would volunteer or donate. Proceeds from the store are directed toward the high medical bill incurred by the animal shelter.
“Last year was roughly $23,000 that we had brought in,” he said.
Although the store’s mall location will close, Berube said the SPCA has talked about the possibility of finding another location, but nothing has been decided yet.
“Ideally, it would be great to have a permanent storefront all year long,” he added.
Anderson said the SPCA has several passionate volunteers who have helped out at the store and continue to help in the shelter or care for the animals in other ways, but they’re always looking for more helpers, another reason why they’d like to find a new permanent location.
“It was a good run, and we always have such a great time. You never know what’s going to happen at the Paw-tique,” she said. “It’s all for the animals, that is our mission. Despite not having Paw-tique from now on, we are going to always do something to further that mission.”
The store is in the same location in the mall as in the past — located across from Cindy’s Co-op. The store will be open today and tomorrow, Nov. 26-27, and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.