Taylor Graham of the SPCA in Cattaraugus County wrote to say, "We are in need of dry and wet dog and cat food as well as dry and wet puppy and kitten food."
The primary choice for brand at the SPCA shelter is Purina ONE, as the animals really thrive on it.
"People have been so kind in the past, and we are hoping they can help," Graham writes, while she also highlighted two residents as ready for loving homes of their own.
"Malloy is a 3 1/2-year-old male/neutered pit mix. He has been with the SPCA for about two years and is desperately searching for his forever family. Malloy is a very happy boy who loves to go for walks and play with toys. He also does well with other dogs here at the shelter. He would do great with an active family, but would do best in a home with no children under the age of 15. He can be cat-tested upon request."
Update on Arista: "This 5-year-old female/spayed calico domestic short-haired cat came to us in extremely rough condition, and we were originally unsure if she would make it. She was abandoned outside and had gone into diabetic shock. After lots of medication and TLC, Arista is doing amazingly, and her blood glucose is back to normal.
"She is a very sweet kitty and loves to be petted. She is an especially beautiful example of this special breed. She would do best as the only animal in the home as she does have that sassy calico attitude when it comes to other animals and sharing attention.”
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 North, Olean, N.Y., 14760; (716) 372-8492; open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; spcacattco.org or pet finder.com to check out adoptable animals at this shelter.