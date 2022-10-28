OLEAN — The SPCA in Cattaraugus County has been the recipient of generous food donations from the public for many years.
Spokesperson Marcia M. Kelly said this week that, usually, just as the SPCA shelter’s food supply is getting low, Good Samaritans arrive with bags of food. However, this fall the SPCA finds itself in an unusual situation.
After a record number of adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are beginning to bring back the animals they adopted, as they now return to work. Suddenly, Kelly said, an influx of dogs and cats depleted the food supply that would normally have lasted until the end of the year.
The brands that the animals are used to are Purina One and Iams. The current population consists of about 32 dogs and 130 cats, Kelly said.
Otherwise, the physical plant improvements at the shelter are holding up well, the HVAC system kept every animal cool during the summer and will keep them warm this winter.
“All would love to have homes of their own if people are looking for a ‘forever’ pet,” Kelly said.
Food or donations for food can be dropped of at the SPCA during its hours of operation: Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., at 2944 Route 16 N. Just beyond and across from Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.