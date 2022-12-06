Everyone knows that even an ounce or two of chocolate of any kind is not good for cats and dogs, but what about turkey and mashed potatoes?
Advice from animal specialists is that it’s best to keep to their regular diets, as most of the food we eat during the holidays is too fatty and rich for animals.
Do you ever see your pets drinking water from the Christmas tree holder? That’s another possibly harmful thing, so keep that well covered. And tinsel or aluminum ribbon? If it gets into the stomach of a cat of dog it’s sharp enough to cause internal injuries, so be sure your pet doesn’t get near either.
Don’t forget that mistletoe is poisonous to animals, as is holly and poinsettias, grapes, raisins and currants, which can cause kidney failure. Desserts with Xylitol can cause weakness and liver damage. And at Christmas time there are often more people in and out of the house, which can be disconcerting to pets, so be sure they have a quiet space they can retreat to.
Last summer a friend helping out at a party stepped over a dog lying in the middle of the kitchen. The resulting bite was disfiguring and painful. Call your vet or the Pet Poison Helpline (855) 764-7661 if you think your pet may’ve ingested any of these things.
BRUTUS NEEDS FOSTER HOME WHILE RECOVERING: Thanks to all the kind donors who contributed for Brutus’s expensive and complex ACL surgery, like knee surgery for humans.
The funds are now in place so it can proceed. The SPCA is putting out a call for someone to foster Brutus as he recovers, as being in a private home will be a much better place for recovery, away from the noise and activity at the shelter.
Call the SPCA and talk to Justin or one of the staff members for details if you’d like to do this good deed.
GIVING TUESDAY: Once again the community stepped up and showed their kindness toward animals and people. Among the top five recipients, three tilted toward direct help, providing food and shelter for citizens in need, and two to organizations that assist animals in need: Empire Animal Rescue Society, YMCA, Genesis House, SPCA in CattCo, Olean Food Pantry. All essential agencies making life better for human and pet citizens alike.
SANTA AND MRS. CLAUS TO VISIT THE SPCA: If you want to be present at the SPCA when Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the shelter, come visit between noon and 3 DEC. 10. Adults and children are welcome.
And in Allegany the SPCA will be represented at a Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. with gift selections galore.
STUFFED ANIMALS AND SQUEAK TOYS NEEDED: During the long, cold winters, the dogs spend long days inside and get bored. Access to new and slightly used, clean, stuffed animals and squeaky toys helps keep them active and engaged.
DO DOGS WEEP FOR US?: An article in the New York Times by Elizabeth Landau reports on a study by researchers saying that dogs produce more tears when reunited with their owners than with other humans. “If that’s true, it would be the first evidence that emotions cause tears, not just in dogs, but in any nonhuman animals."
It was a small study, and the jury is still out on the results, which would be extraordinary if true. And a popular Netflix offering “My Octopus Friend” gives us insight into their interaction with humans, and calls for more humane treatment for them and all living creatures.
TREE DECORATING CONTEST: Greater Olean is holding the second of the Jingle Bell Jubilee events in Lincoln Park 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Come vote for the beautiful SPCA tree, decorated by Sheryl Anderson and volunteer team.
Last year participants had to take their decorations down during a storm, but this year Sheryl said, “Nothing short of a hurricane will take it down!” Activities, hot chocolate, crafts and more will delight kids and adults alike. For voting reader Olean. Call (716) 372-4433.
