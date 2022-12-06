Brutus

Brutus is soon to have knee surgery and needs a foster home during his recovery.

 SPCA in Cattaraugus County

Everyone knows that even an ounce or two of chocolate of any kind is not good for cats and dogs, but what about turkey and mashed potatoes?

Advice from animal specialists is that it’s best to keep to their regular diets, as most of the food we eat during the holidays is too fatty and rich for animals.

