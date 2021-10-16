Of course I said yes; he was such a beautiful and friendly cat. He came home with me and at first seemed to get along with our cat Monk, but within days he had taken over the household. He bullied Monk, sat in the middle of anything my husband Jack was trying to read and wanted constant attention.
He wasn’t easy to ignore at 18 pounds. He really didn’t fit into our household and daily rhythm, disrupting the easy flow. We decided we needed to find him a different kind of home.
As luck would have it, we heard of a couple that wanted a cat. We explained his personality, and it sounded good to them. Weeks later we checked in with them to see how things were going.
Their response: “He’s a fantastic cat, he follows us everywhere, loves to sit on our laps, it’s almost like having another person in the house. We’re so fortunate to have him.”
Lesson learned: Don’t be too quick to make a decision when adopting a pet. Visit, observe, ask questions, introduce it to your current pets if there is any question about how they will get along.
ABANDONED DOG IN OLEAN: SPCA manager Jason Berube says, "Toto has been at our shelter for seven weeks. She was abandoned in Olean. She came to us in very rough shape. Her fur was falling off … she kept dropping weight and had a very difficult time walking. ... She was close to death's door."
He continued, "We put her on meds after two expensive vet visits, as well as spoon fed her to help her gain weight. Since then her hair has grown back, she can walk much better, and her elimination problems have resolved. She has become quite the character since her stay here with us and we are happy to inform you that she is doing significantly better."
HOW TO POTTY TRAIN YOUR PUPPY: Once you adopt a puppy, potty training is at the top of the agenda. Some breeds are easier than others to train, and if you have a dog in the household already, they have a built-in role model.
Consulting a website, getting a book from the library is a good way to get step-by-step tips, but here are some basics from the New York Times: Stock up on training essentials, including something like Nature’s Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator. Set a schedule so puppies get a chance to use the bathroom after meals, naps, play.
If you can’t take them out at a moment’s notice, a dog crate can help eliminate accidents. Pick a potty training spot with a leak resistant potty pad or a pan filled with grass, whatever your puppy will encounter outside, and put it in a quiet and convenient spot inside.
Clear the area often and use rewards every time your puppy uses an approved spot, inside or out. Know when to call a professional trainer.
CELEBRATION OF CANINE LIVES SANCTUARY: Two SPCA volunteers recently visited longtime volunteer Meg Mahoney’s new property where construction is well underway for a lifetime sanctuary for special dogs.
She was invited to give a talk to a class at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
“Many of the students had aspirations of starting their own non-profits or helping a non-profit that embodied their interests and shared their values. I was determined to encourage these students, as it seems like yesterday when I was in college and being asked what I was ‘really' going to do besides help animals.”
At the time she hadn’t figured out exactly how she would achieve her dream. But she set her long-term goals and worked diligently toward them.
“Every day you help a cause, you are making the world a kinder place, regardless of what people think."
Meg gave some examples of how some pet owners, not understanding animals drop them off at a shelter or abandon them when a little education and training of the owner would solve the problem. Meg is also a consultant on animal training and behavior and can be reached at: celebrationofcaninelives.com
UPDATE ON DUSTY: The little Maltese dog featured in State & Union in a “before and after” photo is recovering and doing very well. He’s been in a foster home, enjoying life with the resident dog and seems ready for a permanent home.
It’s important to remember that he was neglected both physically and socially, so needs a home that can nourish him with love and patience. Thanks to those who gave generous donations to help Dusty through this ordeal.
OVER AND ABOVE: Melo, a dog at the SPCA, suddenly became very sick on a Sunday when local vets were not open. A board member who was visiting the animals volunteered to rush him to the vet in Orchard Park. She did, they treated him and he’s much better now.
This is just an example of the unexpected medical issues that happen when you care for animals. This time to the tune of $2,000, for exam, X rays and more, making a large dent in the budget. Orchard Park seems to be the only choice after-hours.
MEMORIAL DONATIONS: It’s interesting to note that many people love animals so much that they designate the SPCA in their wills, or in their obituaries as the recipient of donations in their name. Some even give gifts to friends for birthdays, thank yous or special occasions.
If you want to make a such a gift, be sure to clearly give the name and address of the recipient or family member, so a they can be notified about the gift, and include your name and address so you can be thanked for your donation, which is tax deductible.
SPCA IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, 2944 Route 16N, Olean, N.Y., 14760; (716) 372-8492. Open Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.; closed Monday. Visit the SPCA Facebook page or petfinder.com to see the cats and dogs for adoption.